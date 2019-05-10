Denison Police

Credit/debit card abuse — A male complainant stated on May 2 his debit card was stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Kawahee Lane and used at a local business. The suspect has been identified. The case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Possession — A vehicle was stopped on May 2 for a traffic violation in the 100 block of West Morton. The female driver was arrested for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and tampering with evidence.

Theft — A female victim stated on May 3 an unknown suspect stole a John Deer riding lawn mower from in front of her residence in the 2000 block of Shannon Road.

Public intoxication — Officers responded on May 3 to the call of an intoxicated person in the 400 block of West Crawford. The male suspect was located and arrested for public intoxication.

Public intoxication — Officers responded on May 4 to the call of an intoxicated person sleeping on a bench in the 300 block of West Crawford. The male suspect was located and arrested for public intoxication.

Public intoxication — Officers responded on May 5 to the call of a suspicious person knocking on doors. The female suspect was located and arrested for public intoxication.

Possession/warrants — Officers responded on May 5 to a request from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Charlsie Drive. A female suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding city of Denison warrants.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant stated on May 6 someone entered his unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of West Crawford and took a smart watch. Officers are following up on leads.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant stated on May 6 an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and took a wallet and its contents. She advised that a debit inside the wallet had already been used. The investigation is ongoing.

Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — An officer conducted a traffic stop on May 6 on a vehicle in the 2600 block of Texoma Parkway. The female driver exhibited multiple signs of intoxication. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered, and she exhibited more signs of intoxication. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Forgery — Officers were dispatched on May 6 to the 100 block of Binkley Park Drive in reference to found property and counterfeit money. Upon arrival, they conducted an investigation. An offense report for forgery was completed.

Burglary of a habitation — Officers were dispatched on May 8 to the 1000 block of South Maxey in reference to a burglary of a residence. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined an unknown suspect had gained entry into a attached carport storage building through an unlocked window and stolen multiple items. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Suspended license/no insurance — An officer conducted a traffic stop on May 8 in the 400 block of South Sam Rayburn Freeway. The driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license and the vehicle was uninsured. A report was generated for driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension with no financial responsibility.

Theft of property — Dispatch received a call on May 8 in reference to a theft in progress in the 2900 block of North US Highway 75. An officer arrived shortly thereafter and conducted an investigation. It was determined a male employee had been stealing money from the business owner and was caught attempting to steal again. The suspect had multiple convictions for theft in the past and was arrested for theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Assault — Dispatch received a call May 8 reporting a disturbance in the 800 block of West Freeman. The female caller stated her father put his hands on her neck and that she was offended by the contact. A report for assault by contact/family member was completed.