The Texas House passed a bill Thursday that would eliminate the school maintenance and operation property tax, the biggest portion of Texans’ property tax bills, starting in January 2022.

House Bill 297 by Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, would cost the state a startling $58.5 billion in the 2022-2023 budget cycle. Murr has indicated that the bill is not so much a promise to eliminate the school property tax in three years as it is to start a meaningful conversation about the feasibility of replacing property tax revenue with sales tax revenue as a main source of funding for schools.

“If you abolish M&O school property taxes, which is, I know, thinking outside of the box and a little scary for everyone, if you choose to do that, then a look to the sales tax is the most viable first option to discuss,” Murr said last month as he was presenting the bill to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The House approved the bill, 95-46, advancing it to the Senate.

The bill would create a committee of mostly lawmakers that would study during the months leading up to the next legislative session whether an increase in the sales tax, an increase to the tax base and elimination of certain sales tax exemptions can help fund schools.

Murr said during last month’s committee hearing that the sales tax could go as high as 14% to meet the state’s constitutional duty of funding public schools. The current combined state and local tax rate is a maximum of 8.25%.

“And that’s not viable,” Murr said of a 14% sales tax rate. “But as policy makers, we’ve got to have that serious discussion of, if people call and want substantive change on their property taxes, what does the state do differently.”

The state’s top leaders have already tested the Legislature’s appetite this session to increase the sales tax by one percentage point to buy down school property taxes. House Joint Resolution 3 which would have asked voters to approve the tax swap died this week after encountering opposition from Democrats and fiscally conservative Republicans.

Conservative Republicans were skeptical that such a swap would work and saw it as a tax hike while Democrats opposed the sales tax increase because it would disproportionately hurt poor families.

Sales tax revenue has also been more volatile than property tax revenue over the last 20 years, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez added an amendment onto the bill Wednesday night that would require the committee to include a member who represents an organization interested in the effect of an increase of the sales tax on low-income and moderate-income families.

If the bill isn’t repealed by the next scheduled legislative session in 2021 and the maintenance and operation school property tax goes away, school districts would still be allowed to levy an “enrichment” tax rate of up to 17 cents per $100 property valuation; the current maximum school district maintenance and operation tax rate is $1.17 per $100 property valuation. The bill also would allow school districts to continue to levy a property tax rate to collect revenue to repay debt, like construction bonds.

Murr also has said that no longer relying on property taxes would end the school finance system that requires property-rich districts to subsidize property-poor districts. These so-called recapture payments have become increasingly onerous for the Austin school district, the highest payer of recapture, which sends more than a half billion dollars of its property tax revenue to the state.