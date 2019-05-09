Swagit Productions LLC will be opening its newly renovated Denison facility in June.

Swagit, which began operations in Dallas in 2003, offers streaming and video recording solutions to municipal governments. The company serves over 500 local governments across the country with 150 of them in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot building it is filling in Denison was previously used as a Texoma Medical Center Rehabilitation facility.

Denison Development Alliance President Tony Kaai said the business is expected to employ 40 people and the entire interior of the building was renovated to meet the needs of the business. The DDA began looking for a suitable location for Swagit Productions in 2016. Kaai said when TMC moved their rehab facility closer to the main hospital, it opened a building he thought was the right fit for the company’s needs.

“They have started the hiring process,” Kaai said. “In the next month, they will be really getting the word out they are looking for employees. There will be local people who have those skills. There may be people from outside the area who will come in. It is a good thing for Denison and the area.”

Kaai said the move to Denison came about because the company was looking for an expansion office to offer a backup facility for its main operations. He said the location will benefit Denison by offering a place for individuals with video production experience more job opportunities.

Swagit CEO and President Bryan Halley said the company worked closely with the DDA to bring the facility to Denison.

“We visited the community and site several times,” Halley said in a press release last year. “Each time it became clearer that this was an ideal location for our new facility. I live in the Texoma area and we really liked Denison and its proximity to the North Texas Regional Airport. We ship equipment all over the country, so NTRA will be very convenient for us.”

The DDA provided an $80,000 incentive to support the salaries of the individuals for the operation. The 40 new jobs will bring salaries starting at $30,000 for entry level positions.