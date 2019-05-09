Texoma continues to remain wetter than normal with more rains on the way this weekend.

Cooler temperatures and additional precipitation are among the weather conditions Texoma residents can expect this weekend. National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Bishop said things are expected to be cooler than normal for this time of year. He also cautioned people to be aware of the rains and to be careful while driving.

Bishop said the Texoma region has already seen 5.10 inches of rain since May 1, which is slightly above normal for May.

“There could be some isolated thunderstorms,” Bishop said. “There shouldn’t be too much potential for hail, maybe some small hail but nothing severe.”

The forecast is calling for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by 1 p.m. Friday. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 65. A north-northwest wind between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph is expected. The showers could turn into thunderstorms overnight. The overnight forecast for Friday is cloudy with a low around 55 degrees. There is expected to be a wind from five mph to 10 mph with the chance of rain getting up to 70 percent.

On Saturday, there is a 50 percent chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. It will be cloudy with a nigh near 66 and a five mph north wind. The forecast for Saturday night is expected to be cloudy with a low around 54 and a north wind around five mph.

The sun will return on Sunday with a temperature near 74 degrees for the high and a northwest wind at about five mph. Sunday is looking a little cooler with a low of 55 degrees with a mostly clear sky overnight.

Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Tim McAlavy issued a serious of cautions relating to the weather via email.

“When the weather is like this, continuously rainy for several weeks, drivers need to stay weather aware,” McAlavy said. “Make sure your car is in good shape (check) tires, fluids and especially windshield wipers and defroster. Allow extra travel time when the weather is inclement.”

McAlavy warned against exceeding the speed limit and said to avoid driving into water over a road.

“Rushing water can sweep your vehicle away,” McAlavy said. “The road under the water may be damaged and dangerous. Turn around, don’t drown.”

He also cautioned against driving around road barricades. He said hydroplaning is another issue to be aware of. He said traveling too fast can cause the driver to loose control.