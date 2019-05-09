Food, flowers and fun are among the presents Americans will give to their mothers, grandmothers and other maternal figures this Mother’s Day weekend.

The National Retail Federation says spending on the holiday is expected to top $25 billion this year, which is up from $23.1 billion last year.

“Mother’s Day spending has been growing consistently over the past several years, and this year’s spending is expected to be the highest in the 16-year history of our survey,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers are excited to celebrate all the moms in their lives, and retailers are ready to inspire consumers with unique gift options.”

Locally, some moms could may still be holding onto to diplomas received by their recent Grayson College graduates or anticipating diplomas from their soon to be graduates of Austin College. Grayson grads walk the day before Mother’s Day and AC graduates will walk next week. Either way the graduations in conjunction with Mother’s Day mean big business for local eateries and others.

Florists like Judy Holder of Judy’s Flowers in Denison said they always hire extra help for the holiday. Holder said Mother’s Day used to be the No. 1 holiday for flowers, but Valentines Day has taken that over. Holder, who has been in the flower business for 40 years, said the crush for Mother’s Day begins early in the week.

“It’s always kind of a last minute holiday,” she said, explaining there is no standard order for Mother’s Day like the dozen long stemmed roses for Valentines Day. “They want the pretty container, pretty tea cup or picture.”

Holder said folks, especially those who don’t live near their mother, want her to have something to keep after the flowers are gone. Holder anticipates she will keep getting orders through Saturday. However, she said, they won’t be making deliveries on Sunday because most of her employees are mothers themselves.

Over at Tracks Restaurant in Sherman, Manager Shanie Schmitz said Mother’s Day is their busiest day of the year.

“Sundays are busy for us anyway, but Mother’s Day is busiest,” Schmitz said.

And all of that activity lasts all day long, she said. Schmitz said the restaurant gets a lot more big groups of people on Mother’s Day than any other day. While the business doesn’t add staff for the holiday, Schmitz said she does make sure to have her best servers on duty for that day.

Whether one takes mom out for a nice meal, orders her flowers or showers her with other gifts, NRF said 84 percent of Americans are expected to celebrate the mom in their life in one way or another. Those folks are all expected to spend about $196 each on that celebration. Men, NRF said, are expected to spend more, at $237, each compared to women at $158.