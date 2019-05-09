Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will speak at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Spring Commencement.

SE will hold two ceremonies — at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. — in the Bloomer Sullivan Arena on Saturday.

Chief Batton is a 1989 graduate of Southeastern and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University in 2013.

The 10 a.m. service will include graduates of the Schools of Arts and Sciences including those who are getting a master of technology, master of music education, and a master of Science (Native American Leadership). It will also included the John Massey School of Business grads including those who will receive masters of business administration, Science (aerospace administration and logistics and safety.

The 2 p.m. service will include graduates who will receive degrees from the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences including those who will receive masters of arts, early intervention and child development, education and science.

OKLAHOMA

Ada : Jennifer Lauren Haas,Jacob Lane Jones,Charlesey Lyn Poe, Tristen Chance Wood,

Allen : Robert Glenn Rose, Jr,

Antlers : Kamwin Nicole Bryant,Treg Lynn Payne Buchanan,Stephanie M Heffner, Shaun M. Long,Drew B Savage,

Ardmore : Kaitlin Bolin,Alexandra S. Custar,Benjamin Gonzalez Jr.,

Megan DeeAnn Gray,Christian Lewis,Craig Thomas Maddox, Jr,Jerlyn S. McKay, Helene Marie Potter,Lauri Katrice Stevenson, Kevin Douglas White,

Asher : Caleb Scott Dubler,

Atoka : Jerai Marene Billy, Lindsay Janell Hall, Hunter Dawn Henderson,

Jordan Makenzie Hudson,James Richard Lee,Matthew Wayne Mixon,Robbie Jean Slawson, Sophie Hunter Slawson,Baily Shea Smith,

Bartlesville : Caleb L. Clark,Hayley P. Lame,

Bethany : Allegra Diane Wallace,Jonathan Eugene Wallace,

Bokoshe : Andrew Steven Wallbaum,

Broken Bow : Johanna Cornejo,Taryn Nichele Creasman, Chancellor Kelly Samuels Maxwell, Jade Sierra Mitchell,

Ashlyn Elizabeth Rudisill Morris,

Buffalo Valley : Brandon Allen Fogarty,

Burneyville : Alexandra Davis,Alicia Ann Smith,Gabriel W. Speaks,

Cache : Brianne Karen Wilson,

Caddo : Richard Kyle Braudrick,Shelby Leann Kampplain,

Calera : Leslie Jordan Carter,Lorena Flores Clark,Kameron Isaiah Dunn,

Chad Phelps,Mallory Rae Phelps,Matthew Slaten,Michael Gregory Trammell,

Cartwright : Lindsey Taylor Dollins,Lindsie Maree Haertling,

Ronni Tayte Madison Weatherly,

Chandler : David Eric Bandell II,

Cherokee : Cara Jane Evans,

Chickasha : Kadee Rae Benito,

Choctaw : Samuel Shadrick Wirstrom,

Claremore : Katie Fernandez-Helm,Karen Kaye Heath,

Clinton : Chase Shepard Kauk,

Coalgate : Kaci Jean Maynard,

Colbert : Samantha Lea Cummins,Ginavee Cora Mowles,Linsday Perez,

Jordan Elizabeth Weger,Trista Wynn,

Coleman : Stacy Lynn Stanley,

Collinsville : Elaine Jo Meadows-Etzkorn,Savannah Prock,

Crowder : Preston Wyatt Hubbard,

Davis : Ashley Nicole Bonham,Keith A Bonham,

Del City : Kristen Ann Irwin,

Dickson : Darla McReynolds Owen,

Duncan : Jacklyn Taylor Maxey,

Durant : Loko Adanho,Charles Devin Atteberry,Christy Lynn Balentine,

Casey Lynn Bates,Mary Samantha Baze,Shannon Tyler Covington,

William Charles Cox III,Debra Christine Crites,Rylee Culton Dean,

Abigail Del Angel Isenberg,Grace Elaine Dewald,James Donelan,

Gabrielle Paige Ford,Amy Fortenberry,Alexis Gabrielle Gabbart,

Kristen Nicole Gooch,Allison Jade Hamblin,Jarris Hamilton,Haylee Jo Humphries,Vallerie Jo James,Ashleigh Brook Kluck,A. Dawn Lehr,Elijah Allen Marshall,Kellie O’Malia,Amanda Cari Perez,Shasta Malee Reid,Madyson Abigail Reynolds,Allison Suzanne Robinson,Alyssa Shelby Robinson,Jordan Taylor Schuh,Geraldine Sheffield,Shawna Gayle Stark,Kayla Marie Story,

Jennifer Ellen Swearengin,Allyson Paige Thomas,Stephanie Page Tibbs,

Kailyn Nicole Ward,Shawn DeNell Young,

Edmond : Gary Robert Mills III,Jeffrey D. Payne,Dillon Raye Perry,

Zachary Lee Rickets,

Farris : Kalli Dawn Winters,

Fort Towson : Brittani Leigh Blankenship,

Garvin : Adrian Jean-Michael Keeton,

Grant : Mehlenie Adamson,Briana McLemore,

Guthrie : Kimberly Rodriguez,Kristen Ashton Simpson,

Harrah : Kellen Manek,

Hartshorne : Denell Kay Cooley,Dallas Ray Herring,

Haworth : Christopher D. Saling,

Haywood : Skye A. Kilburn,

Healdton : Ryan Austin Blakemore,Megan Marie Stewart,

Heavener : Lorenda J Christensen,

Hobart : Katie Amanda Blevins,

Holdenville : Landon Bryce Moody,

Hollis : Dustin K. Miranda,

Hugo : Tamala Lynn Bryant,Deanna Michelle Gibson,Becky Hill,

Joshua Isaiah Leivas,Joey Smith,

Idabel : Camille Crane,Norma Hernandez-Ruiz,Bradley James Hill,

Anna Rose Kelly,Sheri Elaine Leonard,Melissa Dawn McGee,Michael D. Stout,

Indianola : Ashley Jo West,

Jenks : Keri Leann Hathcoat,

Kingston : Nadiya Bradley,Elizabeth Faye Fentem,Laurie Gauley,

Victoria Madison Hodges,Christopher J. Taylor,

Konawa : Sarah S Henderson,

Lawton : Robin Hurley Fitzgerald,

Lindsay : Kaci Dawn Sapp,

Lone Grove : Brooke Hockersmith,

Madill : David Rodriguez Gonzalez,Lauren Michelle McGahey,

Jessica Marie Neeley,Kaylen Danielle Sweat,Amber Dawn Taylor,

Mannsville : Malynda L. Smith,

Marietta : Shelbie Brintle,Carl David Bumgarner Jr,Bailey Raeann Christie,Elizabeth Spradlin,

Maud : Colton Coy Wood,

McAlester : Amanda Dawn Aguirre,Zachary W Baugh,Kylie Michelle Bowman,

Tonya R Chronister,Katlyn Delp-Watkins,Amanda Mae Engleman,

Chloe Alexandria Goodwin,Robert Wayne Howard,Jeanne Lorraine LeFlore,

Mead : Kathryn Jean Carter,Stephen A Goodwin,

Midwest City : Reginald R Littlejohn,

Mill Creek : Gregory Alan Walcher,

Millerton : Joshua Gene Gaines,Alli McDaniel,

Moore : Kenneth Shurl Bettis,Marla R Journeay,

Muldrow : Hunter Seth Hall,Cheyenne Nicole Ladd,

Muskogee : Courteni Brook Jones,Tera Lynn Shows,

Mustang : Sean Michael Ivins,Lisa Nicole Nichols,

Newalla : Wright Allen Jr,

Newcastle : Jazmine Nichols,

Noble : Hillary Gail Cox,

Norman : Wesley Trinidad Grinstead,

Oklahoma City : Christina Renee Aranda,Dennis Charles Bookout,

Robert Andrew Brown,Jamie L Cannon,Keven Roshon Farmer,

Alliceda Shuntae Larriane Stevens,Michelle Le,Courtney Jean Miles,

Shameka L. Morris,Ryan T Rutledge,Kristy Self,Keelan Stephfon Smith,

Randall S. Tocknell,Monica Turner,Tayla Mae Wesley,

Okmulgee : Rachel D. Wade,

Oktaha : Amber Lynn Glass,

Oologah : Stephen Scott Clark,

Owasso : Eric Justin Sallee,

Pauls Valley : Chase Roalton Hall,Colten Presgrove,

Perkins : Jolynn Jerri Kaiser,

Pittsburg : Alex Elizabeth Hackler,

Poteau : Bobby G. Graham IV,Marisol Lockhart,Lindsay Deann Painter,

Purcell : Emily Anne Cudd,

Ratliff City : Lacey D Lockwood,

Rattan : Zachary Aaron Brown,

Red Oak : Bryce Ryan Deatherage,

Ringling : Lucina Areli Dunn,April Hawkins,

Roland : Perri D. Farris,

Rush Springs : Chadrick Wayne Caveny,

Ryal : Aaron L Soap,

Sallisaw : Morgan Alyssa Cavin,

Savanna : Stevy Christine Underwood,

Seminole : Logan Chesser,

Sentinel : Michael Avery Fox,

Shady Point : Ramona Ann Johnson,

Skiatook : Daniel Thomas Cain,

Smithville : Kevin Lane,Katheryn Helen Pitts,William L Pitts,

Soper : Nakisha Marie Pierce,Sam Austin Roebuck,

Stringtown : Deidre K. Elrod,

Summerfield : Emilie Ida Nell Sharp,

Talihina : John Alan Lockhart,Heidi Leshay Toliver,

Tishomingo : Isaac T Butler,Moesha Rashae Colbert,Morgan Curtis,

Tulsa : George Sethney Cook,Robert David Hallsted,Olivia Kathryn Hossack,Cody Zachariah McCall,Brittany MaryLynn Stilley,

Tupelo : Randal McCurry,

Tushka : Kaylee Capps,Cassie Gregory,

Tuttle : Jett Lee Jobe,Brett N. Ragsdale,

Valliant : Donald L. Gross,Sarah Elizabeth Gross,Jeannie Matteya LeForce,Amanda Dawn Snider,James Harold Sutton,Shelbie Vaught,

Velma : Kaylee Jo Tilley,

Vinita : Jade Elisabeth Landry,

Wapanucka : Kasey M. Harding,

Watson : Justin K McLemore,

Waynoka : Mariah Lynn Rackley,

Westville : Randi M. Weaver,

Wister : Cynthia J Buck,Katelen Sue Morgan,

Woodward : Lance Robert Bixler,

Wright City : Abbie Jae Adams,

Yukon : Tyler Justin Cmelik,

TEXAS

Amarillo : Ruben Ramos,

Anna : Cassidy Lauren Price,

Arlington : Arianna Genell Nicole Baker,Jordyn James,Joshua Able Patrick Sebastian Anduha,

Bells : Carrie Dawn Burt,

Bonham : Christopher Lee Groseclose,Christopher Scott Proctor,Keeshia Lorel Thompson,

Borger : Jason Lee Lawson,

Chicota : Dayton Verdal Thibodeaux,

Cleburne : Haley Christin Moore,

Collinsville : Chantel Hamner,

Coppell : Troy Lavelle Parker Jr,

Cypress : Kyle Allen Rammage,

Dallas : Michael Thomas Ahern,Eric Moore,Philip O. Opiyo,Stacia Juanita Stimpson,Jerrod Daniel Temple,

Denison : Ashley Nicole Ascher,Kyle Michael Collins,Charlie Grace Daniel,Jason Brent Ford,Caitlin Morgan Hall,Ben Hander,Jacob L. Jones,

Cassandra Leigh Maxwell,Michael Don Murphy,David Olivola Price,Makenzie Rains,Dillon Joel Wedel,Lesa Diane Winters,

Denton : Hunter Kurek,

Desoto : Raheem Simiram-Wilson,

El Paso : Mireille Hernandez,

Fate : Kimberley Coffman Lewis,

Flower Mound : Ryan Allen Hoggatt,

Fort Worth : Erika Danielle Costain,Aaron M. Heil,Kyle Ludwick,Leo R Vasquez,

Frisco : Megan Kathleen Boward,Blake Weaver,

Fritch : Carrie Rose Gibbs,

Gainesville : Benjamin Turbeville,

Garland : Jacob Charvoz,

Grand Prairie : Annie Boyter Looking Glass,

Grapevine : Kekeletso Joseph Thabane,

Gunter : Caleb Lankford,Celestial Dawn Smith,

Henderson : Isaiah Hollins III,

Hickory Creek : Christopher Tan Tingzon,

Houston : Daron Akil Davis,Luis Edgardo Hyman,Ludovic Gustave Massamba,

Joyce Marie St. Andrie,

Howe : Collin Ryan Lankford,

Hurst : Melanie Fleck,

Irving : Michael Norman Galloway Jr,

League City : Brenda Louise Ritchie,

Leonard : Destiny Dawn Wallace,

Lewisville : Santosh Kumar Gurung,Brandy Michelle Titus,

Lubbock : Jakob Ryne Cunningham,Tara M Tomlinson,

McKinney : Delaney Brooke Neal,

Mesquite : Reid Burton St. John,

Midlothian : Chad D. Gomez,

Odessa : Gloria Hope Deanda,

Paris : Joseph Aaron Beshirs II,Dylan Jay Candelora,

Plano : Taylor Castro,Melisalyn Marie Harris,

Pottsboro : Hayden Gregory Foster,Jacob Daniel Tol,

Princeton : Julie Nicole Balak,

Prosper : Abageal Ruth Jameson,Brent O’Keefe,

Ravenna : Gabrielle Ryanne DeMay,

San Antonio : Joseph Donato Cerda Jr.,Alexzandra Tabitha Hill,

Caley Renea Morales,Joanitor Carol Namutebi,Chiante’ Daquan Rome,

Sherman : Miranda Baker,Noah Alexander Bentley,James Maxwell Brownlee,

Arianna Monique Jones,Tracy Renee Lucas,Randy Lyn Mitchell,Nikki L Newton,Dalton Pierce Oliver,Jocelyn Dshay Patterson,Carin Leigh Purdom,

Gary Lynn Richards II,Weldon Chad Roper,Peyton Leigh Tinney,Brandy Rena Wade,

Southmayd : Shalene Ann White,

Spring : William Marcel Moret,

Texarkana : Ashley White McCarter,

The Colony : James Valentine Amrhein,Austin Lane Ferguson,

Van Alstyne : Juan Armenta,Shannon Green,Aaron Kalen Hess,Katy Jo Johnson,

Whitesboro : Luke E. Dodson,Trenton Cole Flanagan,Zachary James,

Ashley Nicole Kirby,Abby Lynn Lloyd,Katelyn McLeod,Amber L. Speer,

Whitewright : Christine Robben Knabe,

Wills Point : Cody Wayne Nitson,

Wylie : Pamela Joyce Stogner Vance,

ALABAMA

Birmingham: Frank Jackson Jr.,

Orange Beach: Austin Snow,

ARKANSAS

Cove: Tyler Walker Ludlow,

Farmington: Mindi Babette Dearing,

Fayetteville: Andrea Shailyn Newell,

ARIZONA

Apache Junction: Jessica Lynn Siverling,

Cave Creek: Zachary Joseph Wilhelmi,

Mesa: Elyse Marie Ford,

Phoenix: Nicholas Aaron Singpradith,

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield: Vina Arevalo,

Los Angeles: Michael Monterio Robert Jr.,

San Francisco: Marcus Sarmento,

COLORADO

Denver: James Patrick Simpson,

Limon: Kelsey Janelle Meeks,

CONNECTICUT

Norwich: Konstantinos Nectarios Zarboutis,

FLORIDA

Deltona: Rahdames Nicolas Villafana,

Port Saint Lucie: Ever Anthony Reid,

St. Petersburg: Alec Robert Petrocelli,

GEORGIA

Atlanta: Frances Chinelo Omenukor,

Douglasville: Jeremiah Augustus Wall,

Stone Mountain: Selamawit Debesai Yakob,

IOWA

Oskaloosa: Nicholas M Janssen,

ILLINOIS

Edwardsville: Caty Ponce,

Lake Zurich: Michael James OBrill,

INDIANA

Fishers: Colin Bryce Miller,

Gary: Alfred Davis,

KANSAS

Olathe: Jeremy Philip Wiltz,

Wichita: JonPaul Holland,

KENTUCKY

Bonnyman: Nicholas Irvin Lawson,

MASSACHUSETTS

Westfield: Caitlin L. Giuggio,

MARYLAND

Aberdeen: Brandon Thomas Allen,

Frederick: Deidre Lorene Gibson,

Lutherville: John Soliven Ragudo,

MISSOURI

Parkville: Whitney Lynn Edman,

MISSISSIPPI

Conehatta: Reagan H. Warren,

NORTH CAROLINA

Raleigh: Roy Shelton Lee Jr.,

NEBRASKA

Omaha: Mercedes Alissa Bender,

NEW MEXICO

Roswell: Mary Danielle Garcia,Marie Annette Heil,

NEW YORK

Alden: Ashley Wheeler,

Alfred: Russell Ray Nunley,

New York: Philly Mok,

OREGON

Tillamook: Alyssa Ruth Evenson,

PENSYLVANIA

Donora: Anthony Louis Cook,

Millersville: Kirstin Nichole Pillars,

RHODE ISLAND

Lincoln: Eric M. Stager,

TENNESSEE

Memphis: Jasmine Marcia Crowell,

Oak Ridge: Katherine Ann Hernandez,

UTAH

Salt Lake City: David Samuel Kelen,Renee Lynne Kelen,

South Jordan: Kade Corbin Park,

VIRGINIA

Hopewell: Maurquis T. Richardson,

WASHINGTON

Bremerton: Jessie Hank Woodard,

Chewelah: Joshua Ryan Burkey,

Enumclaw: Donna Wolfe,

Renton: Shayna J. Strunk,

BRAZIL

Esdras Emanuel Vital Teixeira,

SPAIN

Sara Alvarez,

SOUTH KOREA

Jihyun Park,

GERMANY

Oscar Y. Vives,

SAUDI ARABIA

Mohanad Nasser Almutairi,

GABON

Armand Anthony Ababe, Franckelle B. Loembet,

CZECH REPUBLIC

Ondrej Nice,

PHILIPPINES

Donnell Crystal Goodson,

PORTUGAL

Ruben Figueiredo,

THE NETHERLANDS

Willem Jan Hadders.

If you go, here are directions to get to the stadium

From the North

From U.S. Highway 69/75, take exit for Business 69/75 South. Follow Business 69/75 (First Street) approximately 2 miles. Bloomer Sullivan Arena is located to your immediate right.

From the South

From U.S. Highway 69/75, take exit for Business 69/75 South which is three miles north of Main Street exit. Follow Business 69/75 (First Street) approximately 2 miles Bloomer Sullivan Arena is located to your immediate right.

From Highway 78, turn right (North) onto North First Street. Follow North First Street through the second traffic signal (intersection of North First and University Boulevard) and Bloomer Sullivan Arena is located to your left.

From the West

Follow U.S. Highway 70 (Main Street) into Downtown Durant and turn left (North) onto North First Street. Follow North First Street through the second traffic signal (intersection of North First and University Boulevard) and Bloomer Sullivan Arena is located to your left.

From the East

From U.S. Highway 70, turn right (North) onto North First Street. Follow North First Street through the first traffic signal (intersection of North First and University Boulevard) and Bloomer Sullivan Arena is located to your left.