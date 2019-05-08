Deutsche Bank takes ‘no position’ on Trumps’ bid to see subpoena

NEW YORK — Deutsche Bank AG said it takes “no position” on a request by President Donald Trump, his family members and several of his businesses to see subpoenas from the U.S. House of Representatives directing it and Capital One Financial Corp. to turn over their bank records.

The Trumps are suing in Manhattan federal court to try to block the banks from providing material demanded by the Democratic-controlled house of Congress. They claim the subpoenas target too broad a range of information and are an improper attempt to dig up embarrassing material for political purposes.

Deutsche Bank’s three-sentence response addressed the specific question of whether the Trumps should get to see the House subpoenas. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9.

— Bloomberg News

De Blasio says he won’t announce 2020 presidential run this week

NEW YORK — He’s gone from late to overdue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed Monday that he will not announce his 2020 presidential bid this week after all, despite insiders’ widespread belief that he was planning to take the plunge.

“It’s not the night, no,” de Blasio said on NY1 when host Errol Louis asked if he planned on breaking the news. “And not the week.”

On Friday, the Daily News exclusively reported that hizzoner would jump into the presidential race as early as Wednesday, joining a jam-packed field of 21 other Democratic hopefuls and two Republicans, according to four well-placed sources.

“There was a story that assumed some specific thing that never was and you can’t have an announcement before there’s a decision,” de Blasio said, admitting that he’s still deciding. “I think that’s normal, it’s a big decision, obviously.”

He added, “I think different people are going to put it through their own perspective.”

— New York Daily News

Singer apologizes for ‘worst national anthem rendition ever’ performed at NC game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What is being labeled “the worst National Anthem rendition ever” has resulted in a series of apologies from the singer and an Atlantic League baseball team in North Carolina.

It happened Sunday, before a game between the High Point Rockers and Sugar Land Skeeters and involved a “last minute fill in,” Fox Carolina reported. High Point is about 80 miles northeast of Charlotte.

“I don’t even know who this guy is, but he should never sing anything ever again,” said national sports columnist Terez Owens, who posted a video of the singing.

The sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports called it “quite possibly the worst rendition of the national anthem of all time,” in a tweet that also included video. It has been viewed nearly 165,000 times.

Video posted on Facebook by TV station WXII reports Rockers employee Chuck Hayworth was the singer, and it shows him struggling with both the melody and the lyrics. The results include uncomfortable pauses, skipped lines and occasional shouting.

Hayworth apologized later on social media, explaining he developed cramps from getting overheated just before starting “and you saw what happened,” the station reported.

“By no means was this any disrespect to our country or our organization, nor all those who serve it,” WFMY quoted Hayworth as saying.

The team apologized, too, saying “the rendition was not up to organizational standards,” and noting the singer was standing in for someone who got sick at the last minute, GreensboroSports.com reports.

— The Charlotte Observer

Britain to go ahead with European Parliament elections

LONDON — Britain will hold elections to the European Parliament as planned on May 23, as it is “not possible” to resolve the impasse over the country’s plan to leave the European Union before then, the government said on Tuesday.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May is continuing talks on Brexit with the main opposition party, Labour, and other lawmakers to “try and find a way forward that has maximum possible support amongst politicians of all political parties,” said David Lidington, May’s deputy.

Lidington said in a statement that “it is regrettably not going to be possible to finish that process” before May 23, promising to make the delay “as short as possible.”

“Ideally, we’d like to be in a situation where those MEPs never actually have to take their seat at (the) European Parliament — certainly, to get this done and dusted by the summer recess (in the British Parliament),” he added.

May made another public appeal to Labour to “do a deal” on Sunday via the Daily Mail, one of Britain’s most popular tabloid newspapers.

She said the “public is frustrated” by politicians’ failure to deliver Brexit.

This was the major driver of last week’s loss of more than 1,300 seats in local elections by the Conservatives, and nearly 100 by Labour, May wrote.

Political analysts, however, pointed to the fact that the biggest winners in the local voting were the Liberal Democrats, who are staunchly opposed to Brexit and have campaigned for a second referendum with an option for Britain to remain in the EU.

May’s Conservatives are also expected to face a strong challenge from former United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party in the elections to the European Parliament.

“The phoney war is over,” Farage tweeted after Lidington’s announcement.

“The Brexit Party wants your vote to restore faith in democracy. Our politicians have betrayed our trust,” he told voters.

The political news website Conservative Home reported on Tuesday that some 60 percent of Conservative members plan to vote for the Brexit Party in the elections, according to its poll of more than 1,500 members.

— dpa