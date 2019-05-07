10:15 p.m. update: Central Texas will be under a flash flood watch through most of Wednesday.

There is a 70% chance of rain in Austin throughout the day Wednesday, from morning rush hour until evening rush hour, and some flooding is expected due to ground saturation from Tuesday's rain, according to forecasts.

Parts of Austin saw over 2 inches of rain in the span of just a few hours Tuesday evening, according to rain gauges from the Lower Colorado River Authority.

At 10:15 p.m., 1,480 Austin Energy customers were without power, outage maps showed.

7:50 p.m. update: A flash flood warning is in effect for Travis County and southwestern Williamson County until 10:45 p.m. and for Hays County until 11:45 p.m.

Thunderstorms have been bringing heavy rain into the area, and up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen, the National Weather Service said. A few locations could see up to 3 inches, before the chance of rain decreases around 9:30 pm.

"Since soils are already saturated from recent rainfall, flash flooding is expected to begin shortly," the weather service said.

7 p.m. update: Parts of Central Texas are under a flood advisory until 11 p.m.

The "urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas" applies to Travis, Williamson and Hays counties.

About an inch of rain has already fallen in the area, and some parts of the Austin metro area could see another inch before the rain shifts north around 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

6 p.m. update: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Central Texas until 7 p.m.

The warning applies to southeastern Williamson County, east-central Travis County, north-central Bastrop County and northwestern Lee County. Locations affected include Elgin, Camp Swift, Coupland, Circle D-KC Estates, Knobb Springs, Rices Crossing, McDade, Butler, Cedar Hills and Phelan.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Meteorologists advised the public not to drive through flooded roadways.

Large hail, damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is also occurring with this storm, and meteorologists also advised people to move indoors immediately.

5:30 p.m. update: A band of storms is moving toward the Austin metro area.

Meteorologists estimate that rain will hit the area around 6 or 7 p.m. and last through the evening.

Earlier: Tuesday forecast for Austin: A drab day is, unfortunately, on the horizon for Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

Austin has a 50% chance of rain through the evening amid overcast skies, forecasters said. Temperatures could reach a seasonable high of 82 degrees during the day but stay above a balmy 70 degrees at night, forecasters said.

Severe storms are expected to move into Central Texas at night and rain chances will increase on Wednesday. The Hill Country and parts of the Austin area, already saturated from heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, could see hail, tornadoes and dangerous winds moving up to 60 mph on Wednesday, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: High near 82 with a 90% chance of rain. Less than an inch of rain is possible but some storms could be severe. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Thursday: High near 82 with an 80% chance of rain. Cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain and a low around 58. North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 70. North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 61.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 61.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 79.