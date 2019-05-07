Bastrop school district voters returned incumbent Chris Dillon to the Place 5 school board seat with 55% support, according to Saturday’s election results.

Dillon, who was seeking election to his first full term after being appointed to the seat last May, received 653 votes. Amy Fariss, who challenged Dillon, received 544 votes, or 45%.

“I am very happy the voters saw fit to keep me on the school board because it has truly been my pleasure to serve this past year since being appointed to take Glenn Peterson’s seat,” Dillon said. “I look forward to continuing to serve, to be involved, and to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, teachers and the district. I appreciate the voters’ trust in me."

Dillon was appointed to the Place 5 seat after Glenn Peterson, who had served on the board since 2004, resigned to spend more time with his family and help his sons Glenn Jr. and Alex with their modern blues band Peterson Brothers.

Dillon, who enjoyed an early lead after the early vote count was reported on Saturday after the polls closed, maintained his 10-point lead over Fariss on Election Day.

“On behalf of all of us here at Bastrop ISD, I want to congratulate Chris on his victory,” Bastrop schools Superintendent Barry Edwards said. “He’s done a great job as a trustee this past year, and I feel confident he will continue to give his best in service to this district.”

Fariss, who was disappointed with the election results, said the loss was far from a failure as she met “some amazing people” throughout the community and learned a lot through the election process.

“Clearly, the election wasn’t a landslide,” she said. “Candidates who are locally immeshed — be it in churches or business — are more likely to be elected by a few regardless of how well they relate to their larger constituency. I’ll always hope to turn those that are marginalized into active voters.”

And while this election didn’t go in Fariss’ favor, she said she will run for elected office again. For now, she plans to continue learning about how legislative policy, local initiatives, administration and teaching methods impact the achievement gap, and wants to work in service of the school district but isn’t yet sure in what capacity.

“I am not satisfied with Bastrop’s 'C' rating from TEA (Texas Education Agency),” Farris said. “I think it’s important that people not be complacent. We should expect our board to look for progressive solutions to age old achievement gap problems in literacy and math. Far too many of our kids are not graduating workforce or college ready.”

Dillon, a 1990 graduate of Bastrop High School who became an attorney, will be sworn into office May 21 at the regular school board meeting.

Uncontested school races

Place 6 school board member Matthew Mix and Place 7 school board member Ashley Mutschink sailed to reelection Saturday after neither incumbent drew a challenger. They will also be sworn into office May 21.

Saturday night's election results will remain unofficial until the school board canvasses them. The board is expected to call a special meeting by May 15 to canvass the election results, school district spokeswoman Kristi Lee said.