Court Appointed Special Advocates of Grayson County founder and retired 59th State District Court Judge Lloyd Wesley Perkins died Monday at the age of 92.

Perkins founded CASA of Grayson County in 1993 and was judge in the district court from 1989-1996.

“Judge Perkins lived the life Jesus taught to serve others,” said retired Grayson County Judge Horace Groff Tuesday.

Perkins earned his bachelor degree from Southern Methodist University in 1950 and his law degree from the University of Texas in 1953. He earned his Master of Law from SMU in 1974.

Perkins career in public service began in 1956 as an assistant city attorney for Fort Worth. In 1959, he became an assistant United States District Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas and served in that capacity until 1963. From 1973-1976, he was in private practice in Sherman. Then in 1976, he became the judge in the Grayson County Court-at-law No. 2 and he stayed there through 1989. In 1989 he became the judge of the 59th State District Court in Grayson County.

“He loved people and often found ways that he could enrich their lives through his Christian faith, youth organizations, service clubs and fraternal relationships,” Groff said. “As an attorney, Judge Perkins often gave his time and talent to provide legal assistance to non-profit groups that were being formed to meet human needs. As a Judge he worked hard to dispense justice, treat those who came before him with respect and apply the law equally, regardless of the persons social or economic status. As a new County Judge he mentored me on many occasions with good counsel and sound legal advice. He was a great friend who could be trusted on any matter.”

He was instrumental in starting a program in Grayson County that continues to help children involved in the foster care system today. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Grayson County’s website says that in 1993, Perkins brought together local residents who formed the local CASA office. CASA volunteers work with the court to help the judge determine what is in the best interest of children in foster care. To this day, CASA of Grayson County gives out a Judge Lloyd Perkins award each year as its highest award for volunteers.

Kathy Aaron, who worked for Perkins in the 59th state district court, said his laugh was contagious and he “made himself accessible to anyone who had questions or those who needed any kind guidance.”

Visitation for Perkins will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Dannel Funeral Home, 302 W. Walnut in Sherman. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 2800 Canyon Creek in Sherman.