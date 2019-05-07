It was only a matter of time before Texas Tech, continuing to realize the uniquely gifted gem of a leader looking after the university’s athletic interests, made the latest in a series of prudent moves to keep athletic director Kirby Hocutt in place for the foreseeable future.

Tech officials announced Monday they had agreed to a contract extension with Hocutt that increases his base compensation to $1.5 million per year, totals approximately $12 million and runs through August 2027, according to our story. In a tribute to Hocutt’s consistent excellence, it marks his third new contract in just over two years.

For Hocutt, who has been eminently successful as the Red Raider AD, the new deal includes a 3 percent compensation increase each year beginning this September. In his eighth year as athletic director, Hocutt has orchestrated a virtual across-the-board athletic renaissance led by the men’s basketball program reaching the national championship game this past season and the baseball program advancing to the College World Series three out of the past five years.

“Texas Tech University and Lubbock have become home for my family and there is not a greater place,” Hocutt said in a statement reported in our story. “I look forward to continuing our work to elevate Texas Tech athletics to the top echelon of college athletics.”

The extension was a strong statement by Tech. It places Hocutt among the top-paid athletic directors in the country and, coupled with the recent new contract signed by men’s basketball coach Chris Beard, sends a signal that the Red Raiders’ athletic expectations are higher than ever before.

Hocutt has made the right hires at the right time (many conveniently forget the tidal wave of euphoria sweeping the South Plains in advance of his Kliff Kingsbury hire in 2013). That said, the hiring of new football coach Matt Wells may turn out to be the most important of Hocutt’s time at Tech.

Beyond the high-visibility sports, Tech has enjoyed tremendous success in softball, and the men’s and women’s track programs (indoor and outdoor) are a consistent Big 12 and national title threat. Women’s basketball appears to be turning the corner under the guidance of head coach Marlene Stollings, who was hired prior to last season.

As our story pointed out, the 2017-18 athletic year saw strong performances from baseball, men’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s tennis and men’s (indoor and outdoor) track and field, finishing in the top eight nationally in their respective sports, and Tech has claimed 13 Big 12 Conference crowns under Hocutt’s visionary leadership.

Athletic achievements tell only part of the story, though. He has been similarly successful as a fundraiser. The Campaign for Fearless Champions has funded the $48 million Sports Performance Center, an indoor workout facility for the football team that also is a superb track and field setting. The Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center and improvements to Jones AT&T Stadium as well as other facilities have reaped the benefits of the campaign. Such enhancements are critical in the unceasing arms race of collegiate athletic facility upgrades.

Athletic directors today must successfully wear many hats. They are CEOs of multimillion dollar operations. They oversee strong, dynamic personalities. They interact with donors capable of providing eight-figure gifts. And they must do all of these things the right way under constant scrutiny. The stakes are higher than ever so the results are more important than ever.

Kirby Hocutt came along at the right time for Texas Tech. He has done things the right way, and it is fitting to see Texas Tech recognize and reward his significant contributions in a meaningful manner.