A Sherman man indicted on charges of attempted murder of a child will not go to trial in May.

Damon Deshawn Finley has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a child under 10 charge as well as charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child. He is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Jeromie Oney.

Finley’s case was set for trial on May 6, but will now not be tried until Aug. 19. This is the second continuance permitted in the case.

Previously published reports show officers with the Sherman Police Department were first alerted to injuries sustained by Finley’s daughter back in January of last year after he and the child’s mother took the child to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center for seizure-like symptoms.

“I can’t go too much into the facts, but basically the parents showed up with the child in bad medical shape,” First Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Kerye Ashmore said at that time. “(She) was (flown) to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Multiple brain injuries were found. Multiple subdural hemorrhages — which usually is associated with a traumatic brain injury — of different ages were found and multiple rib fractures, in various stage of healing, were also found.”

Finley’s next court date is for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 1.