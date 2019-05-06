The Texas Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Grayson and Fannin counties to be aware of ongoing road maintenance projects, which may result in traffic pattern changes and delays.

Drivers are asked to avoid in-car distractions, like cellphones and entertainment systems, and remain aware of possible lane shifts, road closures and slow-moving equipment and vehicles.

Completion dates of the following projects may be impacted by weather conditions, machinery failure or other circumstances.

Grayson County

Drivers traveling on FM 1417, between FM 691 and U.S. Highway 82, are advised to watch for lane shifts and slow-moving vehicles as workers widen the roadway.

On FM 691, between FM 131-Loy Lake Road and U.S. Highway 75, temporary lane closures will be made in order to widen FM 691 into a five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 and FM 131-Loy Lake Road will be converted into a temporary, four-way stop before crews are able to install permanent signals.

Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 between FM 1417 and Choctaw Creek as workers build new freeway entry and exit ramps.

The southbound freeway and frontage lanes of Hwy. 75, between FM 120 and Crawford Street, will be affected by shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers build retaining walls and a new entry ramp. Amid the project, the southbound exit for Crawford Street will be closed. Motorists impacted by the closure are encouraged to use the FM 120-Morton Street exit.

Drivers may encounter debris-removal crews on Hwy. 75 from the Grayson-Collin county line and the Texas-Oklahoma state border. Workers will operate along shoulders and medians during daylight hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Crews will conduct nightly concrete repairs on Hwy. 75 Sunday through Thursday. The repairs may affect both northbound and southbound traffic. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and are expected to end by 6 a.m.

On Highway 82, between FM 131 and FM 1897, and on U.S. Route 69, between Hwy. 75 and State Highway 56, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments to fixed objects along the roadways.

On State Highway 11, between Route 69 and State Highway 121, traffic shifts and temporary, single-lane closures may be enacted as workers repair and widen the roadway.

Along Hwy. 56, between State Highway 289 and FM 901, and on Route 69, between Hwy. 82 and Spur 503, watch for daytime lane closures as crews prepare the road surface to be sealed during the summer months.

On FM 1753, from FM 1897 to State Highway 78, expect lane closures as workers repair and widen the roadway.

Fannin County

Watch for shoulder closures and lane closures as crews work to install pedestrian ramps and sidewalks along State Highway 56 State Highway 78.

On FM 1752, between Hwy. 82 and FM 898, and on FM 1753, between FM 1897 and Hwy. 78, watch for single-lane closures as workers widen the roadway.

Along Hwy. 82, from Hwy. 121 to the Fannin-Lamar county line, drivers may encounter slow-moving construction equipment as crews widen Hwy. 82 to four lanes. Closures are also expected on Hwy. 78, Hwy. 121 and FM 100 as crews build the new, westbound Hwy. 82 bridge overpass.

County Road 2275 Coffee Mill Creek has reopened to traffic after crews completed bridge construction at the site.

On FM 816, between the Fannin-Hunt county line and Hwy. 78, and on Recreation Road 3, two miles east of FM 273, watch for temporarily lane closures as crews install safety treatments.

On State Highway 11, between Hwy. 78 and State Highway 34, daytime lane closures may be possible as crew resurface the roadway.

Daytime lane closures may also occur on Hwy. 34, between FM 64 and FM 68.