Sherman Police

Ordinance violation — Officers responded April 30 to the report of a suspicious male pointing a Nerf gun at cars in the 100 block of North Travis. The male was located and observed smoking tobacco within 25 feet of a public entrance of a restaurant. The suspect was arrested for the city ordinance violation and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Possession — An officer was dispatched April 27 to the 100 block of West Houston in reference to a drug and assault complaint. The suspect reportedly dropped a small bag of suspected narcotics while submitting to a urinalysis test. The suspect fled prior to officer arrival. A report for possession of a controlled substance less than two ounces was completed.

Robbery — Officers responded April 27 to the report of a theft in the 800 block of East Odneal. Upon arrival, it was learned that during the commission of the theft, the female suspect threatened the victim. An investigation was conducted and a report for robbery was generated.

Prohibited weapons — Officers conducted a traffic stop April 28 in the 100 block of North Vaden. During the stop, they obtained consent to search the vehicle and located a weapon — knuckles. The knuckles were seized and an offense report was completed.

Assault — Officers were dispatched April 28 to the 1800 block of East May Avenue in reference to a burglary. A report for burglary of a habitation was completed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Theft of property — A male complainant made contact April 29 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. He stated an unknown suspect(s) stole property from his residence in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue. A report for theft of property less than $100 was generated.

Burglary of a habitation — An officer responded April 30 to a call from a resident in the 300 block of North Heritage Parkway who reported his home had been burglarized. The investigation revealed someone had made entry into the residence and stolen property. A report for burglary of a habitation was filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer conducted a traffic stop April 30 in the 200 block of West Hester. The female driver exhibited multiple indicators of intoxication. She performed a field sobriety test and exhibited additional indicators of intoxication. A search of the vehicle was conducted and less than one gram of methamphetamine was discovered. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.

Reckless damage — Officers were dispatched April 30 to a cemetery in the 5800 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to damage to a mausoleum. A report for reckless damage was completed.

Criminal mischief — A female complainant made telephone contact April 30 with the public safety administrator. She stated an unknown suspect(s) vandalized her vehicle while it was parked at a residence in the 4800 block of Highgrove Drive. A report for criminal mischief from $100-$750 was generated.

Criminal mischief — A female complainant made telephone contact April 30 with the public safety administrator. She stated a male suspect drove through her mother’s yard in the 1800 block of North Lockhart and got stuck causing damage to the property. A report for criminal mischief from $100-$750 was filed.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant made telephone contact April 30 with the public safety administrator. She stated an unknown suspect made entry into her vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Town Center Street and stole property. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Theft of property — A male reporting party made telephone contact April 30 with the public safety administrator. He stated a female suspect stole property from a business in the 400 block of East U.S. Highway 82. A report for theft of property less than $100 was generated.