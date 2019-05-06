News consumption, as anyone who recently has been online can attest, is growing exponentially, but for the past decade, the revenue to news publishers has been on a steady decline.

This is, in large part, because of the unbalanced relationship between news publishers and tech platforms. But that relationship could be changing thanks to the recent re-introduction of the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act” by House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

The bill, which would provide news publishers a safe harbor in which to collectively negotiate with platforms such as Google and Facebook, could help news producers receive the fair distribution and monetization terms they’ve long been fighting to get from the duopoly.

“Local journalism is part of the fabric of every community,” Robert C. Granfeldt, group publisher of the Globe-News and Avalanche-Journal, said. “Just the basic ability to report and deliver unbiased, high-quality journalism while also performing the much-needed watchdog function is under more and more pressure every day because that very real and very vibrant content has been intermixed with non-local ‘clickbait,’ often with paid placement stories masquerading as relevant community content.”

Because of their market dominance – and access to billions of users – the major tech platforms set the rules for news publishers and determine how journalism is displayed, prioritized and monetized. They also capture the vast majority of all digital advertising dollars because of their unique ability to collect consumer data across the web.

“We have more eyeballs on our content than ever,” Granfeldt said, “but our ability to monetize and pay for the creation of this content is under great pressure. A correction is long overdue.”

All of this has degraded the relationship between news readers and publishers and rewarded low-quality “clickbait” over quality information from real journalists. It has also greatly reduced the financial ability of publishers to invest in newsrooms at a time when society needs great, substantive reporting more than ever before.

It is simply not possible for any individual news publisher to change the basic terms offered by the online behemoths. They are much too large and wield considerable influence.

“Even the ability of our readers to share local news and information that is personally important to them and their friends and ‘followers’ is controlled by sophisticated algorithms restricting who actually sees the content that is being shared while generating revenue for the delivery mechanism and not the original publisher,” Granfeldt pointed out.

However, there is power in numbers, which is what is needed to have a fighting chance. The antitrust safe harbor bill would provide a four-year window for news publishers to collectively negotiate for fair terms that would flow earned subscription and advertising dollars back to the publishers, while protecting and preserving Americans’ right to access quality news. Parameters included in the bill ensure that these negotiations would strictly benefit Americans and news publishers at-large, not just one or a few publishers.

If passed, this bill would allow our industry to more fully control our product by allowing market forces, not two companies, to determine how and for what price our content is offered. It would allow everyone from small local publications to major online publishers the opportunity to receive a return on their investment and therefore sustain quality journalism, which is a fundamental necessity for an informed democracy and civic society.