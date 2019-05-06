The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two suspects who are believed to have passed a forged check at a local craft store earlier this year.

In a social media post published Monday, the sheriff’s office shared photos of the man and woman, taken as they entered Hobby Lobby in Sherman on Feb. 18. The pair is thought to have stolen a check from a residential mailbox on Pink Hill Road, forged the document and then passed an altered copy at the business in order to make a purchase.

Those able to identify the two suspects or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.