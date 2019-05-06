Denison Police are asking members of the public to help identify two men wanted in connection with an April electronics theft.

In an emailed release sent Monday, the department provided photos of the two men from April 15 as they entered the AT&T store in the 3500 block FM 120 and left without paying for a pair of wireless headphones.

“One of the men distracted the employee, while another stole a set of Apple Airpods valued at $159.00,” the release said. “They left the scene together in a silver Lexus.”

Those able to identify either suspect, or those with knowledge of the theft, are asked to call Denison Police Det. John Watt at 903-456-2422, extension 2323.