Denison Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who attempted to pass counterfeit bills at a convenience store earlier this year.

In an emailed release distributed Monday, the department said the suspect entered Joe’s Mini Mart, located in the 800 block of West Crawford, on Feb. 7 and tried to use multiple bills. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was able to make a purchase with counterfeit notes.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of the incident are asked to call Denison Police Det. John Watt at 903-465-2422, extension 2323.