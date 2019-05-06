Grayson County grand jurors recently indicted a number of local people on charges that ranged from aggravated assault to theft. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. Each person is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

The following people were indicted:

J.C. Wayne Clark, 27, of Collinsville — failure to appear;

Justin Stapleton, 31, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Terry Sass, 41, of Bonham —failure to appear;

Justin Ownbey, 34, of Denison —failure to appear;

Dillon Willis, 23, of Sherman —failure to appear;

Rodger Gordy, 47, of Allen — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Taylor White, 24, of Van Alstyne — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Leslie Vickery Jr., 58, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Richard Russell, 44, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Johnathon Valderas, 30, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

William Canania, 48, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count each of tamper with evidence and evading arrest;

Jose Deavila-Salazar, 42, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (cocaine);

Gary Buskirk, 49, of Denison — three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registry;

Thomas Gibbons, 56, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Laci Gallamore, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Marcos Cordova, 22, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Nicholas Michael, 19, of Collinsville — prohibited sexual conduct;

Bobby Riden, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia — theft of property;

Dennis Mitchell, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);

Alisha Dozier, 36, of Denison — two counts of theft of property with two or more previous, one count each of forgery of a financial instrument and credit card abuse;

Dominique Nash, 30, of Denison — possession of controlled substance in a drug free (methamphetamine);

Glen Smith Jr., 25, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Mark Allen, 21, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

William Jones, 53, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);

Felicia Franklin, 59, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);

Cameron Ruebeck, 21, of Denison — theft of firearm;

Heather Daniel, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and credit card abuse;

Randall Hartline, 34, of Denison — assault family member impede breathing;

Salone Donahue, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);

Angelle Davis, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Justin Kerr, 29, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Trevor Brown, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and tamper with evidence;

Levita Gant, 38, of Sherman — aggravated robbery;

Tiffany Council, 36, of Sherman — aggravated robbery;

Brodrick Henderson, 35, of Denison — evading arrest with previous conviction;

Kory Ostlund, 35, of Whitewright — fraudulent possession of a controlled substance;

Trevor Brown, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (alprazolam) and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (heroin); possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Monique Anthony, 36, of Houston — fraudulent use of identification;

James Elmore, 36, of Caddo Mills — seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one of sexual abuse of a child under 14;

Jarrod Godbey, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Rebecca Joshi, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Donald Hampton, 56, of Sherman — theft of property with two or more offenses;

Carla Erlbacher, 28, of Dow City, Indiana — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Dominique Nash, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Ronnie Pendleton, 29, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Anthony Wyatt, 31, of Kansas, Missouri — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Colton Saim, 18, of Sherman — evading arrest with motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a building;

Juan Lopez, 29, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Dylan Renbarger-Dewulf, 26, of The Colony — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Daniel Book, 53, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Kaylynn Fryar, 22, of Denison — prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Israel Sanchez-Ojeda, 36, of Sherman — assault family member impair breathing; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and assault family member with previous convictions;

Donavan Carroll, 49, of Sherman — theft of property;

Juewayne Crumby, 36, of Dallas — theft of property.