Government leaders reached across the aisle last week and agreed the nation needs to allocate the staggering figure of $2 trillion toward an infrastructure plan that would rebuild crumbling roads and bridges while also providing clean water and expanding broadband coverage.

It was an all-too-rare moment of Washington bipartisanship, and somewhat predictably, it ended before anyone decided how to fund this massive expenditure. On the upside, the meeting, which included a dozen Democrats and numerous administration officials, was characterized by a spirit of collaboration – a marked departure from previous meetings between the two sides

“We did come to one agreement: that the agreement would be big and bold,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in our story. Congressional leaders understand, though, an infrastructure plan of any size will go nowhere without the president’s support, and Trump agreed any legislative package should go beyond roads and bridges to include water systems and broadband.

The nation’s aging and antiquated infrastructure has been a priority for the president and was among a number of points made in his State of the Union address last February, saying it “was not an option, but a necessity” and emphasizing a willingness to work together with Democratic leadership.

Besides the startling reality that roads and bridges across the country need to be reinforced and rebuilt, the projects will create jobs and will, according to The Associated Press account, “make the United States more competitive economically with the rest of the world.”

The meeting this past week ended with the president being asked to develop a plan that would pay for the package. They plan to meet again in three weeks to discuss Trump’s proposals. According to published reports, top business groups and labor unions support increasing the federal gasoline tax, which currently stands at 18.3 cents per gallon. That number has not increased since 1993, and neither Trump nor congressional leaders from either party has advocated raising the gas tax, which has been the historical revenue driver for highway-related projects.

“I don’t think raising the gas (tax) on working men and women is a good idea – it’s pretty regressive,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said in a story by The Hill.

Tending to the percolating infrastructure issue has been a long-running issue frequently pushed to the back burner during the past two years because of other events and interruptions. Despite the delays, advocates believe progress is still possible.

“I think a deal can be had if everybody is willing to put their battle axes away for a period,” former Republican Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania told The AP. He served as chairman of the House transportation committee for six years.

Still, though, there’s an undercurrent of pessimism despite open willingness to worth together. There are those who suggest the deeply divided state of Washington politics will ultimately prevail – even on a matter that it seems everyone would be eager to get behind.

“To have an impeachment hearing on Monday, say, and then to think you’re going to talk infrastructure on Tuesday, that’s not how the world works, let alone Washington, D.C.,” Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting chief of staff said while attending a California conference.

Business-as-usual, partisan contentiousness aside, the infrastructure is an issue that naturally lends itself to compromise. Both sides would be wise to put aside the politically unappetizing optics of perpetual disagreement and find middle ground that benefits all.

It’s worth noting GOP leaders were not invited to the meeting, and many were caught off guard by last week’s announcement. In the ensuing days, Republicans have expressed reservations about the package and its mammoth pricetag, pointing to the Obama administration’s fiscal stimulus of 2009 that added $800 billion to the national debt, and which became a talking point for Republicans in ensuing elections.

There is no doubt the nation’s economy continues to sizzle under Trump. A robust package of desperately needed road and bridge projects and the accompanying jobs would be beneficial. Meanwhile, the issue is an opportunity for House Democrats to see infrastructure-related bills gain traction in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Americans have seen too many stories or had too many firsthand experiences recently with faulty bridges and decaying roads. It is a very real problem in America, and there is an incredible amount of work to be done on this front. Overall, the nation’s infrastructure needs have been deferred or approached in a piecemeal manner. A comprehensive solution and corresponding plan to pay for it is long overdue.

The president was correct in making this a priority. It is an investment in America. Expressing that and discovering a way to fund it are two vastly different things. No one is going to be the first to raise his or her hand and call for a tax increase of any kind, so moving from bipartisan priority to American reality will be an interesting and cautiously navigated journey.

And one that probably take more time than anyone would like.