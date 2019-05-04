Whitesboro voters said “yes” to the district’s request to issue $1.75 million in bonds for school facilities.

Supporters for the bond cast 437 votes, while only 229 votes were cast against it.

Information on the district’s website said the primary focus of the bonds would be to update Bearcat Stadium. The information said the school will purchase a new artificial turf for the football stadium as well as a new scoreboard and sound system. Then, if there is money left over, the district plans to update the press box, visitors concessions and restrooms, dressing rooms for home and visitors, and band stands for the visitors’ bleachers.

“We’ve been talking about it for quite a while,” Superintendent Ryan Harper said of the bond issue last month. “We didn’t want to raise taxes. After we refinanced some old bonds, we had enough to keep the rate at 19.5 percent and not raise taxes. The driving force this time was the extremely wet fall we had last year. We didn’t have very many home games for football. We thought we would put it in front of the voters to see if they would approve a turf solution to that problem.”

The bond is not expected to impact the district’s tax rate. Work on the project is expected to begin after graduation on May 24 and be completed by the start of the next school year if everything goes according to plan. In addition to football games and marching band, the website notes the community could also use the new turf for field days and Spring Fling events.

