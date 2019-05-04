The Sherman City Council is will discuss annexing two parcels, totalling nearly 175 acres when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The city will consider an ordinance to annex 56.07 acres of land along Fallon Drive, near Texoma Parkway for a 20-acre development and future improvements to the roadway. The council will also hold a public hearing for the annexation of 117.7 acres of land near FM 1417 and O.B. Groner Road. The council will not take action on the proposed annexation until its May 20 meeting.

Here are three things to know about Monday’s meeting:

1. New solid waste vehicles

The city will consider purchasing two new Heil trucks for use in the solid waste department. The two vehicles are expected to cost about $321,000 in total.

2. Library park equipment contract

The council will also consider an $82,664 contract with The Playground, Shade and Surfacing Depot for improvements at the Sherman Public Library. The project would see the installation of a pavillion, benches and outdoor musical equipment at the site.

3. West Travis Street construction

The council will consider advertising for bids for the second and third phases of the West Travis Street expansion project. The project will include the construction of a four-lane, median-divided roadway that will connect to the first and fourth phases of the project and Northgate Drive. The proposed phases of the project are expected to cost $7 million.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com or @mhutchinsHD on Twitter.