The Denison Independent School District Board of Trustees will soon be welcoming a new member to the team. Becky Russell received the most votes in Saturday’s election.

She will be taking the Ward 5 seat that was vacated by Brian Aspell.

“I am very excited and honored,” said Russell about the election results. “This has been a very humbling experience. I have a great team that has been working with me and supporting me through this.”

While Russell received 343 votes or 69 percent of favorable ballots cast, opponents Erica Drieselman received 127 votes and Christina Moran received 27 votes.

“I am very happy and proud of Becky,” Moran said. “She will be a great asset to the school board.

Russell said she is ready to begin planning for the future growth of the school district.

“We have to roll up our sleeves and keep going,” she said. “Growth and change are coming for the area. We need to be prepared for the future and the future is bringing kids. We need to start preparing now.”

Drieselman could not immediately be reached for comments.

