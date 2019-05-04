By Drew Smith Herald Democrat

Saturday

May 4, 2019 at 4:17 PM May 4, 2019 at 8:16 PM


Voters across Texoma took to the polls Saturday for local races in their respective cities. Here are the tentative results ahead of the final mail-in ballot tabulation on Monday:


City of Bells Election


Mayor


Angela LeBlanc — 73


Gary Martin — 57


City Council (One seat)


Terry Crumby — 63


Roger Godwin — 73


Bells ISD Election


Trustee (Two seats)


Rodney Campbell — 91


Lonnie Carter — 135


Kelly Lewis — 130


City of Collinsville


Mayor


Randy Roach — 104


City Alderman (Two seats)


Chase Guidera — 13


Sam Kentopian — 13


Benny McKee — 73


Mary L. Roberts — 45


Tom Worsham, Jr. — 57


City Alderman


Brandon White — 108


Collinsville ISD Election


Board Trustee (Place 3)


Jared Light — 147


Board Trustee (Place 6)


Jarrett Crisp — 137


Board Trustee (Place 7)


Derrell Ragsdale — 120


Johnny Mack Smothermon — 56


Howe ISD Election


Board Trustee (Two seats)


Jared Brockelman — 61


Michael Doty — 169


Randy Hayes — 37


Dustin Leakey — 49


Tamela Shadden — 173


Pottsboro ISD Election


Board Trustee (Two seats)


Brenda Alexander — 76


Scott Gaylon — 266


Robert Pawlison — 199


Board Trustee (One seat)


Jeremy Lewis — 294


City of Southmayd Elections


Mayor


Larry Lubbers — 17


David Turner — 31


City Council (Two seats)


Tom Byler — 29


Michael Horstman — 24


Proposition to continue use of sales tax for maintenance and municipal street repair


For — 38


Against — 8


City of Tioga Election


Mayor


Craig Jezek — 206


Rick Staples — 83


City Council (Place 2)


Tommy Hunter — 203


Patti Brown Kanegae — 71


City Council (Place 4)


Jeff Moncrief — 214


Tioga ISD Election


Board Trustee (Place 4)


Justin Lewter — 160


Ryan Walters — 94


Board Trustee (Place 1)


Rickey D. Kemp — 205


City of Tom Bean Election


City Council (Three seats)


Brittany Melton — 44


Dawson Nitcholas — 40


Ricky Thomas — 20


Mike Upchurch — 32


Tom Bean ISD Election


Board Trustee (Two seats)


James Hamilton — 89


Tom Sharp — 93


Marion Williams — 66


City of Whitesboro Election


Proposition to issue $1.75M in bonds for improvement of school facilities


For — 437


Against — 229


Board Trustee (Two seats)


Joy Lyn Bateman — 45


Shannon Blake — 366


Gavin Cogburn — 66


T.R. Fletcher — 185


Michael Parish — 427


Carol Pike — 167


City of Whitewright Election


City Council (Place 1)


Traci Barr — 148


Rebekah Fenner — 56


City Council (Place 2)


Bart R. Bodine — 136


John Simon — 66


City Council (Place 5)


George Fenner — 58


Jason Summers — 136


Whitewright ISD Election


Board Trustee (Three seats)


Brandon Godbey — 80


Tommy Henderson — 168


Linda Jester — 179


Jack R. Rogers — 100


Nolan W. Smith — 97


Board Trustee (One seat)


Tammy Francis — 206