Voters across Texoma took to the polls Saturday for local races in their respective cities. Here are the tentative results ahead of the final mail-in ballot tabulation on Monday:

City of Bells Election

Mayor

Angela LeBlanc — 73

Gary Martin — 57

City Council (One seat)

Terry Crumby — 63

Roger Godwin — 73

Bells ISD Election

Trustee (Two seats)

Rodney Campbell — 91

Lonnie Carter — 135

Kelly Lewis — 130

City of Collinsville

Mayor

Randy Roach — 104

City Alderman (Two seats)

Chase Guidera — 13

Sam Kentopian — 13

Benny McKee — 73

Mary L. Roberts — 45

Tom Worsham, Jr. — 57

City Alderman

Brandon White — 108

Collinsville ISD Election

Board Trustee (Place 3)

Jared Light — 147

Board Trustee (Place 6)

Jarrett Crisp — 137

Board Trustee (Place 7)

Derrell Ragsdale — 120

Johnny Mack Smothermon — 56

Howe ISD Election

Board Trustee (Two seats)

Jared Brockelman — 61

Michael Doty — 169

Randy Hayes — 37

Dustin Leakey — 49

Tamela Shadden — 173

Pottsboro ISD Election

Board Trustee (Two seats)

Brenda Alexander — 76

Scott Gaylon — 266

Robert Pawlison — 199

Board Trustee (One seat)

Jeremy Lewis — 294

City of Southmayd Elections

Mayor

Larry Lubbers — 17

David Turner — 31

City Council (Two seats)

Tom Byler — 29

Michael Horstman — 24

Proposition to continue use of sales tax for maintenance and municipal street repair

For — 38

Against — 8

City of Tioga Election

Mayor

Craig Jezek — 206

Rick Staples — 83

City Council (Place 2)

Tommy Hunter — 203

Patti Brown Kanegae — 71

City Council (Place 4)

Jeff Moncrief — 214

Tioga ISD Election

Board Trustee (Place 4)

Justin Lewter — 160

Ryan Walters — 94

Board Trustee (Place 1)

Rickey D. Kemp — 205

City of Tom Bean Election

City Council (Three seats)

Brittany Melton — 44

Dawson Nitcholas — 40

Ricky Thomas — 20

Mike Upchurch — 32

Tom Bean ISD Election

Board Trustee (Two seats)

James Hamilton — 89

Tom Sharp — 93

Marion Williams — 66

City of Whitesboro Election

Proposition to issue $1.75M in bonds for improvement of school facilities

For — 437

Against — 229

Board Trustee (Two seats)

Joy Lyn Bateman — 45

Shannon Blake — 366

Gavin Cogburn — 66

T.R. Fletcher — 185

Michael Parish — 427

Carol Pike — 167

City of Whitewright Election

City Council (Place 1)

Traci Barr — 148

Rebekah Fenner — 56

City Council (Place 2)

Bart R. Bodine — 136

John Simon — 66

City Council (Place 5)

George Fenner — 58

Jason Summers — 136

Whitewright ISD Election

Board Trustee (Three seats)

Brandon Godbey — 80

Tommy Henderson — 168

Linda Jester — 179

Jack R. Rogers — 100

Nolan W. Smith — 97

Board Trustee (One seat)

Tammy Francis — 206