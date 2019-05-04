Voters across Texoma took to the polls Saturday for local races in their respective cities. Here are the tentative results ahead of the final mail-in ballot tabulation on Monday:
City of Bells Election
Mayor
Angela LeBlanc — 73
Gary Martin — 57
City Council (One seat)
Terry Crumby — 63
Roger Godwin — 73
Bells ISD Election
Trustee (Two seats)
Rodney Campbell — 91
Lonnie Carter — 135
Kelly Lewis — 130
City of Collinsville
Mayor
Randy Roach — 104
City Alderman (Two seats)
Chase Guidera — 13
Sam Kentopian — 13
Benny McKee — 73
Mary L. Roberts — 45
Tom Worsham, Jr. — 57
City Alderman
Brandon White — 108
Collinsville ISD Election
Board Trustee (Place 3)
Jared Light — 147
Board Trustee (Place 6)
Jarrett Crisp — 137
Board Trustee (Place 7)
Derrell Ragsdale — 120
Johnny Mack Smothermon — 56
Howe ISD Election
Board Trustee (Two seats)
Jared Brockelman — 61
Michael Doty — 169
Randy Hayes — 37
Dustin Leakey — 49
Tamela Shadden — 173
Pottsboro ISD Election
Board Trustee (Two seats)
Brenda Alexander — 76
Scott Gaylon — 266
Robert Pawlison — 199
Board Trustee (One seat)
Jeremy Lewis — 294
City of Southmayd Elections
Mayor
Larry Lubbers — 17
David Turner — 31
City Council (Two seats)
Tom Byler — 29
Michael Horstman — 24
Proposition to continue use of sales tax for maintenance and municipal street repair
For — 38
Against — 8
City of Tioga Election
Mayor
Craig Jezek — 206
Rick Staples — 83
City Council (Place 2)
Tommy Hunter — 203
Patti Brown Kanegae — 71
City Council (Place 4)
Jeff Moncrief — 214
Tioga ISD Election
Board Trustee (Place 4)
Justin Lewter — 160
Ryan Walters — 94
Board Trustee (Place 1)
Rickey D. Kemp — 205
City of Tom Bean Election
City Council (Three seats)
Brittany Melton — 44
Dawson Nitcholas — 40
Ricky Thomas — 20
Mike Upchurch — 32
Tom Bean ISD Election
Board Trustee (Two seats)
James Hamilton — 89
Tom Sharp — 93
Marion Williams — 66
City of Whitesboro Election
Proposition to issue $1.75M in bonds for improvement of school facilities
For — 437
Against — 229
Board Trustee (Two seats)
Joy Lyn Bateman — 45
Shannon Blake — 366
Gavin Cogburn — 66
T.R. Fletcher — 185
Michael Parish — 427
Carol Pike — 167
City of Whitewright Election
City Council (Place 1)
Traci Barr — 148
Rebekah Fenner — 56
City Council (Place 2)
Bart R. Bodine — 136
John Simon — 66
City Council (Place 5)
George Fenner — 58
Jason Summers — 136
Whitewright ISD Election
Board Trustee (Three seats)
Brandon Godbey — 80
Tommy Henderson — 168
Linda Jester — 179
Jack R. Rogers — 100
Nolan W. Smith — 97
Board Trustee (One seat)
Tammy Francis — 206