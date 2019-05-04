The Whitesboro Family Dollar was forced to cease operations this week after the Grayson County Health Department said it verified a complaint of rats inside the business.

In a text message sent Friday night, Grayson County Health Department Executive Director Amanda Ortez said the store, located at 616 N. Union Street, had been closed.

“The Environmental Health Division conducted a follow-up after recieving a complaint,” Ortez said in the text message. “Upon arriving to the store, it was apparent to the inspector that the complaint was valid.”

Calls placed to the business went unanswered Saturday and a message could not be left. Family Dollar’s corporate offices did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.