The Denison City Council rematch for the at-large, Place 6 seat ended with Brian Hander taking the position Saturday. Hander received 625 votes in the Saturday election, while incumbent Rayce Guess received 460 votes.

“I think both parties ran a good race and I am really humbled by the people,” Hander, who received 57 percent of the votes, said Saturday evening. “I am ready to go. I am ready to get started.”

Guess and Hander were opponents for the same position on the council in 2018 along with Charles Shearer and Donald Ashley. Guess and Hander tied for the runoff election, with Guess winning a coin flip tie-breaker and then defeating Shearer to assume the place for the one-year term.

“I thank God for having had the opportunity to run, as well as to represent Denison for the year,” Guess, who received 42 percent of the votes, said Saturday. “We have a lot of good people in place and I look forward to where we will go from here.”

Hander said the past year has given him the opportunity to reach more people in the city and show them what he can do while in office.

“I wanted to prove myself,” Hander said about the time between the 2018 and 2019 elections. “I did not want it to end with a coin toss like it did last year. I really wanted to prove myself to the city. I am really anxious to move forward and see what we can do as a city.”

In a separate rance, Robert Crawley will continue to hold the Place 4 seat on the council as he ran unopposed.

