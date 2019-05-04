Denison will consider approving a contract to demolish and rebuild two structuers at the West Side Fire Station, 2720 West Morton St., during the City Council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

While the demolition of West Side Fire Station had previously been approved by the Council, Denison Fire Chief Gregg Loyd said once the council authorizes the contract with Piazza Construction, the buildings will be torn down.

Loyd said construction on the new structures will take place sometime after that. He also said temporary facilities will be installed to accommodate the department during the time between the tearing down of West Side Fire and construction of the new facilities.

Here are five things to know about Monday’s meeting:

1. Oncor rates

The city council will consider a resolution rejecting a proposal by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, to increase distribution rates within the city limits.

2. Facade Grant

The city council will consider a proposed budget amendment to the Denison Development Alliance fiscal year 2019 budget that would increase a facade grant line item from $125,000 to $275,000.

3. Engineering Consultant

The city council will also consider entering into a master service agreement with McManus and Johnson Consulting, Engineers, LLC to provide the city with engineering support.

4. Public Proclamation

There will be a proclamation for public service recognition week.

5. Public Recognition

And, the council will be recognizing the 2018-2019 Leadership Denison participants.