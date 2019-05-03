Denison Police

Possession — A male walked into the police department lobby May 1 and reported someone had followed him from McKinney and that he had narcotics in his possession. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Possession/unlawful firearm — An officer stopped a vehicle April 30 for a traffic violation in the 500 block of East Main. A male occupant in the vehicle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited weapon. The male driver was arrested for obscure license plate.

Criminal mischief — A female complainant stated April 26 her estranged husband had been contacting her in the 1100 block of Ridgewood after being told not to do so. She said he had also destroyed some of her personal property. The investigation will continue.

Public intoxication — An officer stopped a male bicycle rider April 28 in the 1500 block of South Austin for not having proper equipment on his bike (rear red light). The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Burglary of vehicle/unauthorized use — A female complainant stated April 28 someone entered her vehicle and took her wallet and contents. She also discovered some individuals had taken her vehicle and driven it without her permission. The investigation will continue.

Assault — A male victim stated April 29 he was assaulted by a male who did not want him (victim) to be around his children. The case has been forwarded to Municipal Court.

Public intoxication — An officer saw a vehicle May 1 with an open door parked near a closed business in the 3100 block of FM 120 West. The female driver was arrested for public intoxication.

Forgery/warrants — A female complainant stated May 1 a male cashed a check that belonged to her. The suspect was later located and arrested for numerous outstanding Grayson County warrants. A case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office at the completion of the investigation.

Sherman Police

Possession/warrants/resisting — Officers responded April 26 to a major accident at the intersection of West Forest Avenue and Crockett. A female involved in the accident had an outstanding warrant. During the search incident to the arrest, the suspect attempted to hide a controlled substance and resisted the search. She was arrested for two outstanding Grayson County warrants, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Criminal trespass — Officers were dispatched April 27 to a business in the 300o block of North U.S. Highway 75 in reference to a person trespassing on a property. Approximately one hour before the male suspect had been issued a trespass warning to stay off the property. The suspect returned to the property after having been warned and was arrested for criminal trespass and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Possession — Officers conducted a traffic stop April 27 in the 500 block of East Lamar. During the stop they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded several grams of THC oil. The male driver was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail.