Sherman Police

Burglary of a habitation — Officers were approached April 26 by a male reporting a television was stolen from him near the 200 block of Archer Drive. He stated a female whom he knew took him into his bedroom, shut the door and turned the music up. Then, someone entered through the front door of his house and stole his television. The female received a phone call and abruptly left the residence. A report for burglary of a habitation was completed.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer stopped a vehicle April 23 for failure to signal a turn in the 900 block of Washington at Ricketts. The female driver exhibited multiple signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol before the traffic stop. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Continuous violence against family — Officers were dispatched April 23 in response to an assault in the 6400 block of Texoma Parkway. Upon arrival, they spoke with the female victim who claimed her husband had assaulted her. Video evidence was collected and a report for continuous violence against the family was taken. The male suspect was not at the scene.

Found property — An officer responded April 26 to the report of found property in the 300 block of South Travis. The property was collected for safekeeping and a report was taken.

Indecent exposure — An officer was dispatched April 26 to the 100 block of Sunset Boulevard in reference to indecent exposure. After an investigation, it was discovered a male was driving his vehicle and pulled up to a female he did not know and exposed his genitals. A suspect was identified and a report for indecent exposure was created.

Denison Police

Theft — A female complainant stated April 25 someone stole her grandmother’s wedding ring in the 600 block of West Crawford and pawned it. The investigation will continue.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female victim stated April 25 an unknown suspect(s) entered her unlocked vehicle in the 4600 block of U.S. Highway 75 South and took a GPS system, winch controller and some boots. Officers are following up on leads.

Public intoxication — Officers responded April 25 to a call from EMS needing assistance with a combative male patient who had fallen in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 75 North. The subject was arrested for public intoxication.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant stated April 25 an unknown suspect(s) broke his kitchen window in the 1500 block of South Austin while he was inside his residence.

Possession — A vehicle was stopped April 26 for a traffic violation in the 900 block of West Main. The female driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Forgery — A female complainant stated April 26 someone attempted to pass a check on an old closed account of hers. Officers will be following up on leads.

Driving while intoxicated — A vehicle was stopped April 26 for a traffic violation at the intersection of MLK and Eddy. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more, assault on a public servant and resisting arrest/transport.

Burglary of a habitation — A female complainant stated April 26 someone stole her safe from her home in the 400 block of Holland Drive. The safe contained money and jewelry. Officers will be following up on leads.