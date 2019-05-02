Two weeks of early voting in the 12 Grayson County cities holding elections showed a mixed bag of numbers. Some cities had a decent turnout for early voting and others barely enough to register.

The city with the highest number of early voters was Denison, which is holding both a city and school board election. Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson recently released the early voting numbers for in-person early voting.

Those who missed their chance at voting early get an opportunity to make up for it when polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday. Polls will close at 7 p.m. that day.

Bells

Patterson said 105 votes were cast in early voting in Bells. In the city race, Angela LeBlanc will face Gary Martin for the mayor’s seat, while Terry Crumby and Roger Goodwin will compete for a seat on the city council. The Bells Independent School District will also have one race as Rodney Campbell, Lonnie Carter and Kelly Lewis compete for two seats.

Collinsville

Patterson said 89 early voters cast ballots in Collinsville, where five candidates — Mary L. Roberts, Benny McKee, Tom Worsham Jr., Sam Kentopian and Chase Guidera — will compete for a pair of two-year terms as alderman for the city. Randy Roach and Brandon White are unopposed in their bids for mayor and alderman, respectively.

Voters will also decide whether Johnny Mack Smothermon or Derrell Ragsdale should represent Place 7 on the school board. Jared Light and Jarrett Crisp are unopposed in their run for the school board.

Denison

Nearly 800 people cast early ballots in Denison. Patterson said 743 cast early ballots in the city’s elections. Denison voters will see a repeat from 2018 as Brian Hander will challenge Rayce “Coach” Guess for the Place 6, At-Large position on the city council. Robert Crawley, who will be replacing Michael Baecht, is unopposed in the bid for Place 4.

The school district will ask voters whether Christina Moran, Erica Drieselman or Becky Russell should fill the Ward 5 seat. The seat was left vacant when Brian Aspell resigned his position

Howe

Early voters in Howe cast 144 votes in its school board election. The Howe Independent School District will hold a race for two positions on its school board. Tamela Shadden, Mochael Doty, Randy Hayes, Dustin Leakey and Jerod Brockelman will be competing for the two seats.

Pottsboro

Early voters cast 315 votes in the school board election. Pottsboro voters will have their choice of three candidates running for two positions on the school board. Robert Powlison, Scott Galyon and Brenda Alexander will compete for the three-year terms. Jeremy Lewis is unopposed in his bid for the school board.

Southmayd

Early voters in Southmayd voters cast 31 votes. Southmayd voters will decide whether the city will continue to use its sales tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Voters will also decide whether David Turner or Larry Lubbers should be the city’s mayor. Tom Byler and Michael Horstman will run for two open positions on the city council.

Sherman

In the Sherman Independent School District school board election, which features one contested race, 75 people voted early. Anna Wylie and Ronald Rose are running for Place 4, while Tim Millerick and Hillary Luckett Clark are unopposed for Place 3 and Place 5, respectively.

Tioga

In Tioga, early voters cast 193 votes. Tioga’s election will feature races for mayor and a contested race for Place 2 on the city council. Craig Jezek and Rick Staples will compete for the mayoral position while Patti Brown Kanegae and Tommy Hunter will face off for Place 2. Jeff Moncrief is unopposed for Place 4.

The school board will feature a race between Ryan Walters and Justin Lewter for Place 4. Rickey D. Kemp will be unopposed for election to Place 1.

Tom Bean

In Tom Bean, 65 people cast early votes. Voters in Tom Bean will choose three members for the city council when they hit the polls. Mike Upchurch, Ricky Thomas, Brittany Melton and Dawson Nitcholas will compete for the three positions.

James Hamilton, Marion Williams and Tom Sharp will also compete for two positions on the school board.

Whitesboro

Whitesboro early voters cast 493 votes. Voters will have their choice of six candidates to fill two positions on the Whitesboro school board. Shannon Blake, Michael Parish, Carol Pike, Joy Lyn Bateman, Gavin Cogburn and T.R. Fletcher will compete for the two seats.

Voters will also decide whether the district should issue $1.75 million in bonds for school facilities.

Whitewright

In Whitewright, early voters cast 131 votes. Voters will decide on four contested races when they hit the polls this May. Rebekah Fenner and Traci Barr will compete for Place 1 on the city council. John Simon and Bart R. Bodine will compete for the Place 2 seat on the council while George Fenner and Jason Summers will compete for Place 5.

Voters will choose three candidates to serve on the school board. Brandon Godbey, Tommy Henderson, Jack R. Rogers, Linda Jester and Nolan W. Smith will compete for the open seats, while Tammy Francis is unopposed in her bid to fill a two-year, unexpired term on the board.