The Collinsville Independent School District was without power at both its campuses Thursday, beginning at about 10:30 a.m. The power outage, which impacted the entire town, affected approximately 550 students.

Superintendent Mark Dykes said the district staff did an excellent job keeping classes running smoothly during the ordeal.

“They have been amazing throughout this inconvenience,” Dykes said. “Our cafeteria crew got all of our students fed — pre-K through 12th grade with a hot meal today. The staff was very creative in delivering instruction. We’re in a technology age, (and) they were able to deliver those lessons using cellphones. The staff did an amazing job.”

Dykes said the district is hopeful power will be back on Friday but said in the event it is not, the district has a contingency plan in place.

Collinsville Elementary Principal Ken Kemp said students remained safe during the power outage and were able to get onto buses without issue.

“We do have electric locks,” Kemp said. “With the power going out, we secured the locks and opened the doors by hand. We didn’t lose any security due to the fact the power was out.”

Kemp said it was a good lesson for the students to learn how classroom instruction was handled before electricity and other technology the students are used to. The principal said the school was fortunate its lunch staff had meals prepared before the power went out. Kemp said students were able to get their lunches before returning to class.

“We had to modify our day some,” Kemp said. “There were some things we had to do differently.”