The Denison Sister Cities Program recently approved a $13,975 grant from the W.B. Munson Foundation to fund its 2019 operations.

Denison Director of Community Engagement Sunny Mackey said the program relies on funding from the foundation.

“The original Denison Sister Cities, Inc. received their funding from the W.B. Munson Foundation,” Mackey said. “When the city agreed to oversee the program, it was determined that we would continue to seek funding from outside sources. We applied to the foundation as they have in the past. The grant funds the program.”

The funding will be used partially to help fund students in the student exchange program where four students from Denison High School will spend a little more than a week in Cognac, France, before returning with their counterparts to Denison. The cultural exchange program has roots in Denison’s shared history with Cognac, France.

The Denison City Council approved making the program a city project in October 2018. Since then the board has had two meetings, the first was to appoint members. The board meets quarterly to discuss the program. Mackey said the city relies on the same funding avenues for the program as the board did before.

“It offers an opportunity for our high school students to appreciate and understand the culture of our sister city,” Mackey said. “We have had a long standing friendship with Cognac. Sister Cities International is really neat to be a part of. It is really cool how we are all in that relationship together. It is how we share our culture.”