Austin police have identified a driver killed in a crash on Friday as 23-year-old Leon Rogelio Andres Salmeron.

Salmeron was traveling in the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of Research Boulevard, on the southbound service road of U.S. 183 between Ohlen Road and North Lamar Boulevard, around 8:07 p.m., police said. He was driving a red 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to police, another driver in a gray 2005 Honda Accord was leaving the Park at Crestview Apartments, failed to yield and collided with Salmeron's truck, which then hit a concrete support column. Salmeron was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Honda left the crash scene and will be charged with failing to stop and render aid once they are identified, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 512-974-4424.