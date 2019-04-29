My name is Kullen Sorrels, and I’m from Dalhart, Texas. I am currently a junior studying animal science with a pre-veterinary focus at Texas Tech University. World Veterinary Day is this today, which is important to me because it is my dream to become a veterinarian.

I was fortunate enough to grow up in an agricultural based community where I have been surrounded by livestock. We have had horses, dogs and cats for all my life, but I was first introduced to having my own responsibilities when I started showing market and breeding goats when I was 9 years old through the 4-H organization. I showed goats until my senior year, judged livestock through 4-H and FFA all four years of high school, and was a Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador for the last three years. Through all of these experiences, I have always had a passion and love for animals and agriculture.

I’ll be the first to admit, I have not always wanted to be a veterinarian, but that changed during my senior year of high school. Through an ag class offered at my high school, I was given the opportunity to shadow and intern for Dr. Michael Atha, who practices in my hometown. It was there that I found my ever-growing passion for veterinary medicine and discovered what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I was inspired by and learned so much from Dr. Atha, Dr. Banks, and all of the vet-techs and staff at Twist Junction, and I truly felt as if I was at home in the clinic.

Practicing veterinary medicine is a way of life, and through the courses I have taken at Texas Tech, I have been able to see the positive effects of licensed veterinarians and the need for them. The professors and graduate assistants are knowledgeable in the subjects being taught, and have the ability to make students want to learn even more. I feel confident that the education, life experiences, and connections I am gaining through the Department of Animal and Food Sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources will prove to be some of my best assets as I finish my degree and continue my education to become a licensed DVM.

My passions and experiences through 4-H and FFA pushed me to want to pursue a degree in animal agriculture, and Texas Tech’s Department of Animal and Food Sciences has solidified my desire and has set my bar even higher to achieve the goal of having DVM after my name. I want to promote clear, positive information about animal agriculture to the public, and am confident that I will achieve what I set out to do.

Texas Tech’s veterinary school would help me achieve my education and lifelong goal of becoming a veterinarian by providing more seats when there is already such limited space in the state’s only existing veterinary school. It also means that more students like me would be able to stay in their home state of Texas and not have to pay higher, out-of-state tuition rates, which is a leading contributor to student debt.

Texas Tech is known for its academic excellence, notable research, and endless opportunities, and the addition of a School of Veterinary Medicine would further those high standards. I strongly support the addition of a School of Veterinary Medicine and hope to have the opportunity of being a student. It’s good for agriculture and Texas.

That’s why I’m asking for the Texas Legislature and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to place their support behind Texas Tech as well.

Kullen Sorrels is a junior studying animal science with a pre-veterinary focus at Texas Tech University. He is from Dalhart, Texas and is a 2018 graduate of Dalhart High School.