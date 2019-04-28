A teenage girl suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot in Northwest Austin on Saturday, officials said.

Austin police say a man walked up to her car while it was parked near Lakeline Mall and shot into the vehicle multiple times, striking the girl once. The man got away before police arrived.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived to the scene, at the intersection of RM 620 and the U.S. 183 northbound service road, at 7:34 p.m.

Police said the girl knew the man, though their relationship was not clear. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, they said.

The girl was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center. Police are searching for the gunman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.