The entertainment and food lineup has been set for the 2019 edition of High Noon on the Square.

"We're so excited," Center City Executive Director Beth Duke said. "This is our 25th anniversary season of High Noon on the Square. Can you believe it's been 25 years? We'll be distributing the schedules at BusinessConnection and look forward to another great year."

Officials said BusinessConnection serves as the area's largest business-to-business trade show with over 350 exhibitors and will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center on May 16. Center City officials said High Noon on the Square participants can bring their own picnic lunches to the Potter County Courthouse Lawn or they can purchase one for $8 per person. Just as each week brings a new person or group to center stage, organizers noted a new menu item is provided for lunch.

Additionally, according to the Center City website, High Noon Punch Cards for the 2019 season are available for $75 each and redeemable for nine meals to be used at any time during the season. Punch cards may be purchased at the Center City offices, located at 1000 S. Polk St. and businesses or individuals can purchase a table of eight for $100, which comes with eight meals and are sold in full tables only.

The schedule, with serving beginning at 11:45 a.m. and performances being offered from noon to 1 p.m, is as follows:

Date Performer Caterer Menu

June 5 Ed Montana Coors Cowboy Club Cook Team Hamburgers

June 12 Texas Musical Drama Dickey's BBQ BBQ

June 19 Yellow City Musical: Matilda Crush Jalapeno Turkey Sandwiches

June 26 Patrick Swindell & Esquire Jazz Youngblood's Chicken Fried Steak Sandwiches

July 10 DustJackets Chick-fil-A Sack Lunch



July 17 Andy Chase AQHA Cook Team Sausage Wraps

July 24 Lone Star Ballet Schlotzsky's Sack Lunch

July 31 Buster Bledsoe Bubba's 33 Hamburgers

Aug. 7 Insufficient Funds Joe Taco Fajitas

"I'm really fired up about another High Noon on the Square season," Kathy Morales, who works in downtown Amarillo, said. "I look forward to taking a midday break, having a great lunch, meeting new people and enjoying the wonderfully talented performers. I know it's going to be another fantastic program."

Dale Turner, who also works downtown, said he's looking forward to another 25 years of High Noon on the Square.

"I salute everybody involved on the 25th anniversary," he said. "I hope they get another 25 in. It's great to see folks gather in one place, break bread and be entertained at the same time. Where I work we like to make it a group outing and use it as a team building exercise, too. There's a lot to do downtown and this event is one folks circle on their calendars every year."