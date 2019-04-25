During a bizarre news conference last week, Attorney General William Barr attempted to control the narrative of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian election interference to protect President Donald Trump.

Barr's spin on the disturbing report was so blatant that Fox News host Chris Wallace said that Barr seemed to be acting as "the counselor for the president.”

Barr misrepresented the damning 448-page report into a simplistic, rosy scenario by repeatedly claiming “no collusion.” Barr used Trump's mantra in spite of Mueller stating that they “applied the framework of conspiracy law, not the concept of 'collusion.'”

Also, Barr falsely claimed that the White House “fully cooperated” with the investigation. The report stated that people repeatedly lied, deleted communications and Trump encouraged witnesses not to cooperate.

Mueller tried for over a year to interview Trump, but they only got “incomplete or imprecise” responses to written questions. Also, on more than 30 occasions Trump said some form of he “does not recall.”

Barr failed to mention Trump's reactions when former Attorney General Jeff Sessions told him that a special counsel had been appointed.

“Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f***ed,” Trump reportedly said before ripping into Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation. Sessions allegedly recalled that Trump said something in the vein of “you were supposed to protect me.”

There are two parts to Mueller's report. I'll be discussing the second portion regarding obstruction of justice. The special counsel states that “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mueller said if they had found the president exonerated of obstruction, they'd put it in the report, but they didn't.

This isn't the first time Barr tried to mislead the public. In March he wrote a letter summarizing the report into phrases that fit into Fox News crawlers. But the report is far more than “no collusion” and “no obstruction.”

In his letter, Barr said that since Mueller didn't reach a legal conclusion on the obstruction investigation, that decision would go to “the Attorney General to determine whether the conduct described in the report constitutes a crime.”

What luck for Trump to have Barr decide if he obstructed justice, especially since the AG auditioned for the job by writing a memo claiming a president can't obstruct justice.

Barr lied. The report doesn't say the AG should decide if Trump obstructed justice. The report gives that decision to Congress for possible impeachment proceedings since the Office of Legal Council policy prohibits prosecuting a sitting president.

The Mueller report states: “With respect to whether the president can be found to have obstructed justice by exercising his powers under Article II of the Constitution, we concluded that Congress has authority to prohibit a president’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.”

Mueller also made it clear that the Office of Legal Counsel's opinion recognizes that a president does not have immunity after he leaves office.

Mueller's report states: “A possible remedy through impeachment for abuses of power would not substitute for potential criminal liability.” The report goes on to say: "Recognizing an immunity from prosecution for a sitting president would not preclude such prosecution once the president's term is over or he is otherwise removed from office by resignation or impeachment.”

Mueller gets the last word: “The conclusion that Congress may apply the obstruction laws to the president's corrupt exercise of the power of the office accords with our constitutional system of checks and balances and the principle that no person is above the law.”