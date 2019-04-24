Amarillo city officials said they are keeping a watchful eye on the progression of state legislation establishing a Tourism Public Improvement District.

"The city is actively seeking formation of this at the legislative level," City Manager Jared Miller said during Tuesday's regular Amarillo City Council meeting. "It authorizes all of the hoteliers in the jurisdiction to charge a fee that they could then use to beautify or other ways attract people to the community. Ultimately the city would create the district."

Officials said TPIDs normally include actions requiring a petition be signed by a majority of the hoteliers within the district, in addition to approval from the local governing body. Additionally, a board of directors comprised of area hoteliers is established, enabling hoteliers that raise funds to determine how the funds are spent, per general operating guidelines. Additionally, official said funds generated by cities with TPID designations, who often fund the initiative via an inclusive room fee, have been used to promote conventions, leisure travel and other tourist driven endeavors.

"It's similar to what we do now with the hotel tax, except the difference is with the Tourism Public Improvement District instead of the Convention & Visitor Council operating that, it is really operated by hoteliers, who decide how the money is spent," Dan Quandt, the CVC's senior vice president said. "Assuming this passes the legislature, then they will be coming before you with a petition seeking that ability here in Amarillo."

Miller said there are currently two versions of the legislation, with the version being considered by lawmakers being the one allowing TPIDs in any jurisdiction statewide. And that is the one the city is supporting.

"It is a valuable tool for hoteliers and I think that is evident by the fact it was unanimously approved by our hoteliers," he said. "Our hoteliers approved unanimously the request. That's why we're championing this in the legislature right now. It passed in the House with an overwhelming majority and has gone on to a Senate committee considering it."

Quandt said presently all signs point to the measure gaining passage.

"All of the indications we get from all of our partners is that the Senate should have no problem with this legislation," he said. "The problem is just making sure it gets through the mechanism at this time of the session."

According to the state's 86th Legislature calendar, the regular session's final day is May 27.