WAXAHACHIE

A marijuana protest planned for Friday had to be postponed due to county offices being closed in observance of Good Friday. The rally, which is still planned to move forward, also found a new ally in the DFW NORML chapter.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, is an organization that advocates for the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana in the United States. According to the chapter website, the DFW chapter was founded in 2005 and has grown to over 1,000 members and counting – making it one of the largest active NORML chapters.

Waxahachie has its own marijuana advocate in Shawn East, who has been arrested four times in the past five years for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, with his most recent arrest being March 5. He also has other misdemeanor arrests on his record, including evading arrest or detention and failure to maintain financial obligations.

A regular marijuana user, East was planning to organize a peaceful protest Friday, April 19 on the downtown Waxahachie square, but rescheduled the event after learning that most of the county offices would be closed for the Easter weekend.

Shortly after the decision, East found new support in the DFW NORML group, which expressed interest in supporting the protest. East planned to officially join the group over the weekend, plus participate in their Marijuana March on May 11 to meet other members and get them involved in his own protest.

“This gives me a chance to have DFW NORML there and their members as well,” he expressed. “Things have changed a bit now that I have them backing me.”

East said the protest on the downtown square has tentatively been rescheduled to the weekend of May 25. To learn more about DFW NORML, go online at www.dfwnorml.org