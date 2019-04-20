The Ronald McDonald House turned the tables on their volunteers at their annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Thursday evening.

With a Wizard of Oz theme, the party for the roughly 100 volunteers was all about the RMH staff showing their appreciation.

"We cannot fulfill our mission without the generosity of the time of the volunteers," said Jan Plequette, RMH program director. "If we didn't have volunteers, that would increase our budget immensely and we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

One of the many volunteers recognized was Betty Carroll who is the longest serving volunteer, having served since 1985.

"It was the year after they built the building," she said. "It was appealing and I've been here ever since."

The former educator has helped with administrative duties for the past two decades, seeing families come and go, offering her warm smile along the way.

She said, "You get all kinds of rewards in the way that you help people, but also, the people that you meet here -- the people that run this organization and make it work so well."

There are about 60 volunteers for the Northwest Texas Hospital Family Room and 40 regularly scheduled volunteers at RMH, plus additional helping hands from local schools, businesses, and individuals.

Plequette said that in addition to the 9-5 hours at the house, the NWTX Family Room is open seven days a week from 9-9 p.m. and staffed entirely by volunteers.

"There's so many families that have a child at the hospital -- they don't plan on it," she said. "They're stressed emotionally, mentally and financially -- they need someone that understands that and is there to be someone to lean on."

Plequette said RMH welcomed 175 families in 2018, while more than 700 families utilized the Family Room.

"For those that volunteer ... you are a true blessing and give ... a little ounce of sanity to a lost world," said Becky Imel, NWTX certified child life specialist. "We can't do what we do without the support of (RMH). You've taken our patients and made them feel so comfortable and at home."

Jeremy and Katherine Rice of Fritch found themselves depending on the hospitality of the RMH staff for 87 days in 2019. After having a normal experience with their first born son, Kam, 18 months, the Rice's were completely surprised to find themselves in a critical situation because Katherine's uterus ruptured while carrying Kade.

"With Kathering being 18 weeks pregnant, in essence it meant that the baby wasn't going to make it," Jeremy said. "We prayed ... and we were so thankful (when) he was born but we didn't realize there was still another three month battle in the NICU."

Kade, now three months old, was a patient of Baptist St. Anthony Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

"We couldn't take Kam up to the NICU with us; they have to be at least 16 to go up there," Katherine said. "We made it work but if we wouldn't have been here at (RMH), we wouldn't have been able to see Kade as much as we did. As a newborn, that was pretty vital for us to be there and it helped prepare us for when we got home."

The RMH is currently fundraising to expand their size to accommodate more families. They have raised $2,989,050 of a $3 million goal they are trying to meet by July to meet the needs of their match grant.

Volunteers are still needed and accepted in a variety of positions at RMH; call 806-358-8177 for information on becoming a volunteer.

"Anything that they need done at their house, we need done here, just many times over. We're a big house!" Plequette said. "If they really care about families and have a heart for helping others, then we have a spot for them."