Both age and beauty have this site high on a list of must-see historical buildings. The soaring spires and stunning rose windows are testimony to this continuing bulwark of faith representing 800 centuries of devotion throughout tumultuous European conflicts.

As Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burned this week, a huge golden cross stood glowing, reflecting the flames in a unique, living display, perhaps an urgent reminder to the watching world that Christians around the world will still celebrate Easter Sunday.

One, unjustly crucified and his body sealed under guard in a rock tomb, arose on the third day as he had promised his followers.

After three years listening and seeing miracles he wrought day by day, they still were uncertain about who he was until they personally encountered the risen Jesus.

Thomas, who was skeptical about stories of his appearance, said he would not believe until he saw the scars of crucifixion on his body. The idea that Jesus could walk through closed doors, yet they could touch him, see him eat food and just as suddenly disappear was too much for a practical man to believe.

It was hard enough to follow Jesus, often referred as Teacher, around the countryside and see people lame or blind from birth healed. Some reportedly, were restored to life after being pronounced dead. There was Jesus' friend Lazarus, who had died and been placed in a tomb just outside Jerusalem for several days. When Jesus arrived and commanded him to arise and come out, there were numerous witnesses.

We don't know whether Thomas was present for that miracle, but there were some worried religious leaders in Jerusalem who heard about it from witnesses. They decided they had to put a end to this charismatic teacher they saw as a threat to the peace of Jerusalem as well as to their profitable leadership position. They were certain that such a common man who grew up in Nazareth could not be the long-awaited messiah.

Unbelief was also the early response to the flames that have badly damaged the historical cathedral in France, which draws an estimated 30,000 visitors a week and 50,000 through Holy Week. Christians around the world annually observe the events leading up to the crucifixion and resurrection of “Jesus, King of the Jews,” a mocking sign posted on the cross above his head.

Truth stared them in the face, but all most spectators saw was the clever insult from Rome. But the sign is as true today as it was in the first century, or the 11th century, when building of Notre Dame Cathedral was begun in Paris.

Impossible that this carefully preserved church would no longer be the central anchor of the Parisian landscape. Although efforts are already underway to restore the magnificent building, it will not be exactly as it was, but then in this world, what is? The church, wherever it is found, resides in the people not in the building.

Lubbock's First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir in June 2010 visited this historic church, among the world's most venerable landmarks. I was glad to hear the Notre Dame window, a model for the rose window in the Lubbock downtown church, survived the fire as did the organ.

Recently, I looked through articles about another fire that began at 4:30 p.m. March 12, 2000. Visible for miles and miles, it destroyed more than half the physical building of First Baptist Church in Floydada. Old wood does indeed burn hot and fast.

Firefighters from surrounding communities came to help. A beautiful, carved wooden cross and faceted glass windows done by the Bergs were salvaged as was the newer, 1960s worship center.

Just as the crucifixion of Jesus seemed a disastrous end for those early followers, so will it be at first when the world spirals into the end of time. But more than the mind can imagine, the words of the great Revelation will become clear. All Creation will proclaim the glory of God.

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.