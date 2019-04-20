Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, René Gasser has recreated a show for this tour, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism, and grace of these revered creatures.



For the last twelve years Riding Master, Rene Gasser had been touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, which include "Lipizzaner’s With the Stars", "Equestra" and "The Horseman from Snowy River". Rene is now excited to bring to audiences in North America his production of “Gala of The Royal Horses”.



Gala of The Royal Horses will feature performances to include the Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, Friesian, and the majestic Arabian breeds, as well as our recently added Quarter horse. The event is dedicated to showing off the amazing beauty and maneuvers these horses are capable of including the stunning maneuvers once used on the battlefield now known as “The Airs Above The Ground”, as well as "Roman Riding" - see Gigi Gasser standing atop a pair of horses, with one foot on each horse! "The Art of Garrocha" and a stunning "Bare Back Riding" performance.



Event Dates:

Friday, Aril 26, 2019 @ 7:00PM

Saturday, April 27, 2019 @ 3:00PM

Sunday, April 28, 2019 @ 3:00pm

