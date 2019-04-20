ABILENE — Brownfield's Jason Cabe and Jacob Clark finished second in boys doubles Thursday at the Region I-3A tennis tournament, earning a trip to the state tournament.

Cabe and Clark won their first three matches, two in straight sets, before losing to Wall's Colton Chitsey and Shawn LaBedelle in the finals, 6-1, 6-0.

Cabe and Clark downed Sonora's Brian VanWinkle and Dylan Taylor, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2, in the semifinals and didn't face a playback because VanWinkle and Taylon won their third-place match.

The UIL state tournament is May 16-17 at Texas A&M.

Brownfield's Lexi Nave finished third at the regional in girls singles, and Shallowater's Morgan Bierbaum and Allie Speyrer were fourth in girls doubles.