Lubbock Christian University coaches might want to start Logan McCrummen on a moment's notice more often.

He was superb Thursday night with five minutes' advance warning.

McCrummen took a shutout into the sixth inning and matched his longest outing of the season by going seven, leading LCU to a 3-2 victory against visiting St. Edward's and a doubleheader sweep of a Heartland Conference nemesis.

The junior righthander from Coronado said pitching coach Justin Sundlie tapped him on the chest five minutes before game time and told him to get ready after scheduled starter Ricky Contreras felt pain from an oblique strain while warming up.

"Usually before my starts I like to get a long toss in on flat ground before the game to kind of get a feel for my pitches," McCrummen said. "Five minutes before the game, I had to just go get the arm hot as fast I could.

"Didn't really get a chance to do my usual routine. It threw me off in the first inning. Didn't really have any pitches other than my fastball, but after that I kind of settled in and got it going."

The Chaps won the first game 10-4 with center fielder Keaton Greenwalt supplying an RBI single in the first and a three-run homer in the second. Right fielder Hill Alexander and shortstop Andres Negron drove in two runs apiece, Alexander with a 2-for-4 game and Negron with a 3-for-3 performance.

LCU (28-9, 10-1) hung on to first place in the conference.

St. Edward's (16-22, 4-7) has been a thorn in LCU's side the past four years. The Hilltoppers ended the Chaps' season in regional tournaments in 2016 and 2018 and swept regular-season series from them in 2015 in Lubbock and 2018 in Austin.

So for the Chaps, it was sweet to sweep.

"Oh yeah, we're fired up about it," Greenwalt said. "It's probably one of the biggest rivalries I've been a part of. Every game we come out here and face them, it's awesome. The competitiveness is there, and it's a good series to be a part of."

The start of the nightcap was delayed while McCrummen rushed to get ready. But he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third with a double-play ball and kept St. Edward's off the scoreboard until the sixth when he allowed a Blake Holub sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Robbie Lammons.

McCrummen ended his night by stranding the bases loaded in the seventh, and Koi Carrillo and Chandler Casey protected the win for him.

"That was huge for Logan to step up right there and give us seven innings of really good baseball," Chaps coach Nathan Blackwood said.

McCrummen (4-2) was making his fourth start and his 13th appearance. He struck out six and walked four. He said he located the fastball well and was confident in his slider deep in his counts.

"He was unbelievable," Greenwalt said. "He was awesome. On such short notice, coming out of the pen to start a game that he wasn't even prepared for. I can't give him enough praise."

The Chaps gave McCrummen a 3-0 lead. In the first, Chase Whetsel pulled a leadoff homer, Braden Hayward singled and Andrew Pratt doubled home Hayward with two outs.

Whetsel and Hayward then hit one-out singles in the fourth. Whetsel was still at second with two outs and hustled around to score on Greenwalt's infield single to third.

The two teams play the series finale at 2 p.m. Friday at Hays Field.

First Game

LCU 10, ST. EDWARD'S 4

SEU;210;000;1;—;4;9;0

LCU;251;200;x;—;10;11;2

Hill, Pettinati (2), Phillips (4) and Lammons; R. Johnson, Carrillo (7) and Pratt. W—R. Johnson (10-0). L—Hill (5-3). 2B—SEU, McPhail. 3B—SEU, McPhail; LCU, Alexander. HR—LCU, Greenwalt (7).

Second Game

LCU 3, ST. EDWARD'S 2

SEU;000;002;000;—;2;7;1

LCU;200;100;00x;—;3;10;1

Sabatino, Moralez (6) and Lammons; McCrummen, Carrillo (8), Casey (9) and Pratt. W—McCrummen (4-2). L—Sabatino (0-3). Sv—Casey (1). 2B—SEU, Lammons; LCU, Hayward, Pratt. HR—LCU, Whetsel (7). Records: St. Edward's 16-22, 4-7; LCU 28-9, 10-1.