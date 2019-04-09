Texas Tech students ate their feelings at Whataburger on Ninth Street near the Tech campus after Monday night's loss.

The Texas Tech men's basketball team fell in overtime to the University of Virginia in the NCAA championship game in Minneapolis. The final score was 85-77.

Soon after, students took to the streets near campus. The crowd was a lot loss rowdy than Saturday night, when people lit electric scooters on fire and flipped a car on Broadway after the team advanced to the final game.

At Whataburger, students were bummed out, but optimistic for the future. Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard is a big fan of the Texas fast food chain, a fact not lost on Monday night's patrons.

Slone Wenmohs, a freshman speech pathology major, and Kayla Taylor, a freshman history and political science double major, both ordered cheeseburgers, and said they mainly chose the restaurant because they were hungry.

"We came so far," Wenmohs said. "No better way to lose than in over time."

"I'm very proud of Tech," Taylor said. "We had opportunities to win the game, but we slipped up. It's OK - we'll be back next year."

Aura Mancias, a senior international economics major who went with her favorite order of chicken strips, said it would have been special if the team had won the championship in her senior year, but she was still proud of them.

Freshman nursing major Tyler Springer was eating a honey barbecue chicken strip sandwich with his group of friends, all upset about the loss.

"Virginia is a really good team," Springer said. "I'm proud of Texas Tech right now."

Springer said there were few restaurant options open around campus. Many closed early because of road closures. But, either way, Whataburger was the best, and most Texan choice, Springer said.

"It's Chris Beard's favorite, what else can we do," Springer said. "We still got next year."