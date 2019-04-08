Confidence! Why would a man (John) say “I take thee, Jane, to be my wedded wife, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, ‘til death do us part, according to God’s holy ordinance, and there to I pledge thee my love,” and the same by the woman, Jane? They do it with confidence in the other to keep their word.

When the little child leaves home in the morning, there is no thought they will not return to the love, provisions, and safety which the child had left behind that morning. For they have confidence in that happening.

When America started, our government was shaped into a fair, trustworthy instrument to serve in fairness and honesty for all. And all accepted, giving their faith to our government. We conformed to it and it was the country with the most pleasant lifestyle. An atmosphere of truth spawns confidence to go about life comfortably.

It’s different now - isn’t it? When the ones in control of the government, which the citizens elected, gave us what we wanted, the losers not living the life of peace comfortably, are spewing lies and deceit. They are shouting in anger their intent to change government officials who were correctly installed.

Did all this untruthfulness enter the scene in 2016? There are generations now entering our population who were trained that way. Do they possess confidence that all is well? Oh, no!

Our current president, the voters’ choice, is so refreshing.

Arlin Smith, Amarillo