DALLAS

The Waxahachie Police Department is sending one of its very own to Dallas this week for a four-day conference for crimes against women.

Waxahachie Police detective Meagan Gonzalez was recently selected by the Criminal Justice Division’s Office of the Governor of Texas to receive a scholarship to attend the 14th annual Conference on Crimes Against Women, held from April 8-11 in Dallas. According to a Waxahachie PD media release, the CCAW is a national conference that trains and educates participants in identifying, investigating and prosecuting all types of violent crimes against women – including domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking and campus safety.

The keynote speaker for this year’s conference is Kristen Gibbons Feden, the special prosecutor who secured a conviction of three counts of sexual assault against former comedian and actor Bill Cosby. Cosby is currently serving a three-to-10 year prison sentence at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Pennsylvania.

The 14th annual CCAW will feature over 200 workshops covering topics including elderly abuse, advocacy services, risk assessment, mental health, online safety, sex trafficking and several others. Over 2,500 attendants from across the nation attended the year’s previous event.

To learn more about the Conference, go online at www.conferencecaw.org.