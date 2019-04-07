Soon after the ABC Pro Rodeo wraps up Saturday, the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum will come down.

The City of Lubbock gave the building back to Texas Tech early last year with the understanding that the university would pay to demolish the 63-year-old structure. The city had to take this decision to a public vote, and in May 2018 Lubbock voters narrowly approved a proposition allowing the city to end its uses for the auditorium/coliseum.

The Texas Tech Board of Regents has since approved the total budget for the abatement and demolition of the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum, according to A-J archives. At $3.5 million, the total project includes demolition of the two facilities, plaza areas, nearby sidewalks and pavement, and the removal of utilities.

Demolition and removal of material is expected to be done by August, before classes start back for the regular school year.

The interior has mostly been dismantled inside the auditorium theater. There are piles of seats on the floor level, the metal twisted together like an abstract art piece accented with parts of the green seat cushions.

Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction for the Texas Tech University System, said the building has been completely abated. Next, the city has a week to retrieve their last remaining things.

"After that, we'll start tearing down," Breedlove said. "We didn't want to start until after the rodeo was complete. It'd be an ugly eye sore, and safety concern."

Breedlove said the auditorium will be torn down first. Lubbockites can expect to see exterior progress by mid-April.

There have been efforts to preserve historical aspects of the landmark, but the university and city are limited in what they can save. Stenciled logos of theater shows and the dates they were performed in the venue are painted on the walls of the sound booth in the balcony level of the auditorium. The walls are sheet rock - not easily saved.

A wall in a backstage area signed by performers over the years is not salvageable, but was extensively photographed.

"It's on plaster that was put onto block, and that block was a structural wall," Breedlove said. "We couldn't cut that wall out without putting some people in danger."

The seats in the auditorium were old and worn, Breedlove said, and the seats in the coliseum are screwed into the wall and do not have legs. There was not much interest in saving them.

On the scoreboards in the coliseum, there are still old-style logos for the City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Cotton Kings. The hockey team left Lubbock in 2007.

"I walked this whole building looking for items we could maybe take and put in other buildings or something like that," Breedlove said. "The only thing in here were city plaques. I'm working with the mayor to see if we could utilize those somewhere else on campus."

Breedlove understands the emotional connection Lubbockites have to the building. He is a Lubbock native who saw his first concert in the coliseum, and both his high school and college graduation ceremonies were there.

But he is excited about what is next. For now, the land will be turned into green space. Ultimately, the future of the site is up to University President Lawrence Schovanec. Breedlove said he trusts Schovanec's vision.

Previously, Schovanec has mentioned a residence hall or some kind of athletics facility, given the location of the land near the Jones AT&T Stadium and Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, according to A-J archives.