The Trump Administration set several unfavorable economic records recently, but you wouldn’t know it from the silence of the Republican lambs. That’s because GOP hypocrisy runs wide and deep when it comes to fiscal restraint.

Congressional Republicans have successfully sold themselves as fiscal conservatives, railing against deficit spending when Democrats were in the White House. But they have ignored huge deficits when Republicans have been in charge.

Despite a strong economy, the federal budget deficit and the national debt have ballooned under President Donald Trump. (A budget deficit occurs when the government spends more money than it receives. The debt accumulates from the government borrowing money to cover deficits.)

In February, the national debt hit a record $22 trillion. The debt was just under $20 trillion when Trump took office. Trump promised during the 2016 presidential campaign he would pay off the national debt “so easily” and eliminate it within eight years. Another broken promise, along with hiring the “best people,” and Mexico paying for a border wall.

March brought more negative news. First, the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. posted an $891 billion trade deficit in merchandise in 2018 – the largest in U.S. history, despite Trump’s tinkering with tariffs and bragging about his negotiating skills.

Next, the government posted its largest-ever monthly budget deficit in February. The $234 billion February deficit exceeded the previous record of $231.7 billion seven years ago, according to Bloomberg. The February shortfall brought the deficit for the first five months of the fiscal year to $544 billion, up almost 40 percent from the same period the previous year.

A big reason for the growing deficit is Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax package Republicans pushed through Congress in December 2017. The package included huge tax cuts for wealthy people like Trump, and for corporations. So far this fiscal year, corporations have paid $59 billion in taxes compared to $87 billion during the same period in 2017 before the tax cuts, Bloomberg reported.

Trump and his voodoo economists argue that the tax cuts will help ignite more economic growth in future years to reduce budget shortfalls. This trickle-down hasn’t worked in the past. There’s no reason to believe it will work this time.

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the nation’s strong economy (for which he really should thank President Barack Obama). But in a growing economy like we have today, with relatively low unemployment, budget deficits are supposed to shrink, not swell.

The Obama administration did see several years of trillion-dollar deficits. Obama used much of the money as a stimulus to lift the nation out of the Bush administration’s Great Recession. Obama’s administration had 75 straight months of job growth after Bush nearly tanked the economy.

Trump did not mention deficits or debt in his State of the Union address. Most of his enablers in Congress haven’t used the “d” words either. When asked about the president’s failure to mention the deficit, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, a former deficit hawk, reportedly said, “Nobody cares.”

We all should care. No healthy economy or democracy can sustain mounting debt indefinitely. Plus, you can bet Republicans will use fears of future budget deficits to try to cut domestic programs favored by Democrats. That’s exactly what Trump’s recent 2020 budget request would do. It proposes significant cuts for programs that help people, including Medicaid, environmental protection, education and food stamps, while continuing to increase military funding.

Meanwhile, Trump’s budget request shows our national debt will jump to $25 trillion on his watch by 2021. Trump once proudly called himself the “king of debt.” It’s one bit of Trump’s braggadocio that he’s gotten right.