AUSTIN

City's Aquatics Division

hosting series of job fairs

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic & Nature Based Programs Division will host upcoming aquatic hiring sessions.

Events will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W. Dittmar Road; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 19 and 4 to 8 p.m. May 14 and 23 at the Parks and Recreation Department’s aquatic office, 2818 San Gabriel St.; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th St.

The event will provide those who are interested in working as a lifeguard, swim instructor or swim coach the opportunity to complete an application, interview and register for the required training.

Applicants will need to bring valid identification and a Social Security card with them. Starting pay will be $15 per hour.

Applicants who are 15-16 years old are required to have a parent present during the interview. Applicants who are 17 years old require parent signatures on the applicant paperwork.

For more information: 512-974-9330; lifeguardaustin.com.

AUSTIN

Front Steps receives

shoe, clothing donation

Employees from LogistiCare’s office in Austin recently donated shoes and clothing to Front Steps, an organization whose mission is to provide a pathway home for those experiencing homelessness.

The organization offers emergency shelter, affordable housing, recuperative medical care, supportive services and promotes community awareness. LogistiCare employees were able to fill a passenger van with gently used coats, scarves, shoes and new socks.

JONESTOWN

'Green Book' screened

Friday at Fireman's Park

The city of Jonestown will screen “Green Book” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fireman’s Park, 18314 N. Park Drive.

In addition to the film, Mayor Paul Johnson and Police Chief Paul Taylor will provide city updates, and the city of Jonestown will provide concessions. Attendees may also bring a picnic and cooler, but glass is not allowed in the park.

The city will host the event again with new films May 7 and June 3.

GEORGETOWN

Register by Thursday

to vote in May 4elections

The last day to register to vote in the city of Georgetown’s May 4 election is 9 p.m. Thursday.

To register in person, go to the Williamson County elections office, Suite 104, 301 SE Inner Loop.

Texas Voter Registration application forms are available at various locations, including Georgetown City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St., and at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

The ballot will include elections for City Council Districts 3, 4 and 7. Incumbent John Hesser and Michael Triggs are on the ballot for District 3, incumbent Steve Fought and Joe Reedholm for District 4, and incumbent Tommy Gonzalez and Jaquita Wilson for District 7.

For more information: wilco.org/elections.

ROUND ROCK

Chisholm Trail museum

extending its hours

The Williamson Museum on the Chisholm Trail, 8 Chisholm Trail, has announced it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays beginning this week.

The expanded hours are a result of a partnership with Penfold Theatre and will triple the public's availability to the historic site.

Admission is free and features the 1850s mercantile building that housed Round Rock's first post office as well as the 1870s home that was once known as the St. Charles Hotel. Docents and history interpreters will share stories and hands-on activities with visitors.

For more information: 512-943-1670; williamsonmuseum.org.

BASTROP

Calvary Episcopal Church

to celebrate 150th year

Calvary Episcopal Church will begin celebrating its 150th anniversary as a parish with an exhibit opening at 5 p.m. Friday at the Bastrop Historical Society Museum, 904 Main St.

The exhibit will run through May.

A celebratory service and luncheon featuring special guests and historic remembrances will be at 10 a.m. May 5 at the church, 603 Spring St.

